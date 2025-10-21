The Bethesda-based defense giant Lockheed Martin has seen its sales and profits rise as the U.S. and other countries have increased defense spending.

During an earnings call on Tuesday, company executives said they are also planning for more lucrative contracts soon, including for President Donald Trump’s planned “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

Countries are becoming more militarized amid rising geopolitical tensions and heightened conflicts, according to the latest Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics and Peace, a nonprofit think tank headquartered in Sydney.

In the U.S., Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” pushes planned defense spending over $1 trillion.

Jim Taiclet, Lockheed Martin’s president and CEO, said the company has been seeing “unprecedented” demand from its customers, including the Trump administration and countries allied with the U.S.

“As a result of this unprecedented demand, we are increasing production capacity significantly across a wide range of our lines of business,” Taiclet said in a statement released in advance of the company’s third-quarter earnings call Tuesday.

Taiclet noted that the company secured two especially large contracts in recent months, including for heavy transport helicopters and advanced air defense missiles. He also said the company has been selling record numbers of one of its fighter jets.

The majority of Lockheed Martin’s business is with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. Sikorsky, which Lockheed Martin owns, provides helicopters to the five branches of the U.S. armed forces and to militaries and commercial operators worldwide. The company has a presence in more than 50 countries.

Lockheed Martin also sells its warfighting and defense products and services commercially.

The company has projected that its annual sales revenue will be between $74.25 billion and $74.75 billion, marking a higher revenue floor over second-quarter estimates, when the company projected a low end of $73.75 billion. The company also increased its year-end profit and earnings per share projections.

Taiclet said the company plans to invest “aggressively” in new digital technologies and production capacity.

Executives at Lockheed Martin and other American defense contractors have their sights set on Trump’s $150 billion plans for a “Golden Dome” missile defense system. The concept is based on Israel’s Iron Dome.

Lockheed Martin’s website describes the project as a “next generation defense shield” that will “identify incoming projectiles, calculate trajectory and deploy interceptor missiles to destroy them mid-flight.”

Taiclet said Tuesday that his company is “the capable leader and integrator” necessary for these types of projects.