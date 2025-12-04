Bidding for the Potomac mansion that once belonged to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is set to begin Friday.

The auction will close Dec. 18, and proceeds from the sale will go to the American Cancer Society.

Snyder first tried to sell the riverside property, which sits on about 13.5 acres, nearly three years ago.

But, after more than a year without a buyer, Snyder donated it to the American Cancer Society. His wife, Tanya, is a cancer survivor and was once a national spokesperson for the National Football League’s cancer awareness campaign.

The company running the auction expects starting bids from $7.5 million to $11.5 million. The last listing price was $24.9 million.

Less than two miles from Potomac Village, the property, designed to resemble a French chateau, includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and six half bathrooms.

It offers unobstructed views of the Potomac and comes with a theater, club room and bar, a wine cellar, staff residence and three-level guesthouse. Eleven garage bays also serve as an event space, according to Concierge Auctions, the company overseeing bidding.

There are a commercial chef’s kitchen, elevator access, a heated pool, a backup generator, a snow-melting system and a reverse osmosis water purification system throughout the home.

Snyder and his wife increasingly spent time in England as rumors swirled about the team’s sale, The Washington Post reported in 2023.

He eventually sold the team in 2023, ending a tumultuous tenure that included financial and sexual harassment scandals and dismal on-field performances.

The Snyders have reportedly lived in London since then.

Their estate had reportedly been on the market for years, but the couple officially pushed it onto listing sites months before selling the team, according to a 2023 report from the Washington Business Journal.

Their initial listing price for the property — which they bought 25 years ago for $8.6 million from the estate of Hussein bin Talal, the former king of Jordan, and his wife, Queen Noor Al-Hussein — was $49 million.

Snyder, who was born in Silver Spring, reportedly worked his first job at a bookstore in the defunct White Flint Mall and graduated from the currently closed Charles W. Woodward High School in North Bethesda, according to a 2006 profile in Washingtonian. He made his money in a namesake communications firm that he later sold.

He bought Washington’s football team in 1999. In addition to the scandals that rocked the organization under his leadership, Snyder refused to change the former name of the team, widely considered a slur against Native Americans.