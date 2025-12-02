University Boulevard may one day have fewer car lanes, wider sidewalks and more housing developments under a major growth plan the Montgomery County Council approved 7-3 on Tuesday.

The three members who voted against the University Boulevard Corridor Plan say that new developments could jack up prices along the roadway and price people out of an area known for high levels of home ownership among African American and Latino residents.

Council member Kristin Mink, who represents part of the area, also said roadway safety changes — like widening sidewalks, adding bike-only lanes and upgrading bus lanes — threaten to clog University Boulevard and divert traffic into nearby neighborhoods, creating new safety problems.

“I still have concerns,” Mink said after the council’s “straw vote” on Tuesday, which precedes and typically predicts the body’s official vote next week.

The plan covers a roughly 3-mile stretch of University Boulevard, running from East Indian Spring Drive, just south of Interstate 495, to Amherst Avenue in Wheaton.

Supporters say it will make University Boulevard safer and incentivize new developments to increase the area’s housing stock, which in turn may lower rent and mortgage costs.

“I am very proud of it,” County Council President Natali Fani-González said of the plan. She voted for it along with council members Marilyn Balcombe, Andrew Friedson, Evan Glass, Dawn Luedtke, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Kate Stewart.

Montgomery County Council member Natali Fani-González (Valerie Plesch for The Banner)

But Council member Will Jawando, who voted against the plan along with Mink and Sidney Katz, said he is concerned that rezoning neighborhoods with single-family homes could pave the way for types of housing that aren’t currently permitted there, like townhomes and apartment buildings.

“It came down to my concern that you’re going to displace renters and homeowners that are disproportionately people of color and lower income,” Jawando said.

He fears that the county is opening the door to more expensive homes and rental properties that will increase property values and force moderate-income homeowners to move.

Jawando, who along with Glass and Friedson is a candidate for county executive in 2026, also pointed to “overwhelming community concern.” He said nearly 2,000 people wrote letters of opposition to the council.

Council members will cast their official votes on Tuesday of next week. That tally is expected to resemble the straw vote.

The plan will later head to the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, which oversees growth and development in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

The county Planning Board and the County Council will also have a separate approval process for all zoning recommendations in the plan that will include a public hearing, work sessions and a final vote from the County Council in summer 2026.