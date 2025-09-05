Barnes & Noble is opening a new location in Anne Arundel County next week in Pasadena.

This location follows the opening of a Carroll County Barnes & Noble in July and about three dozen other openings nationwide this year.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting are set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the bookseller’s new location at 8044 Ritchie Hwy. Baltimore-based and New York Times bestselling author Brigid Kemmerer will do the honors.

In a statement, Pasadena store manager and bookseller of 23 years George Dressel said the store will “be the place where our community of book lovers unite!”

There are around a dozen Barnes & Noble stores in Maryland. Other locations include Columbia, Pikesville, Annapolis and Frederick.

The Westminster location, which is nearly 20,000 square feet and includes the B&N Cafe, opened July 30. Both new Maryland stores are part of the company’s plan to open 60 new bookstores this year.

After 15 years of declining bookstore numbers, the company announced it’s seeing “tremendous growth,” which it credits to granting control of each bookstore to local booksellers. Company officials said Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in 2024 than it did from 2009-19.

“Each new Barnes & Noble is tailored to its community by a team of dedicated local booksellers, and our Pasadena staff have been hard at work,” Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt said in a statement.