For many in the region, Sunday’s snowstorm meant shoveling sidewalks or hunkering down next to a heater.

For roughly 2,000 cruise passengers, it meant an extended vacation.

Carnival Pride, one of the Port of Baltimore’s two regular cruise ships, was scheduled to dock Sunday, unloading suntanned passengers and picking up new ones headed south. But the winter weather disrupted those plans, and the ship is scheduled to dock at noon Monday.

Cruisers departed Baltimore on Jan. 11 for a 14-day sail to the Panama Canal. That trip turned into a 15-day journey. And passengers bound for a weeklong Bahamas adventure, which was scheduled to depart Sunday, will instead go on a six-day trip, embarking on Monday.

Those customers will receive a one-day, prorated discount for the change in schedule, according to a letter the Carnival line sent to customers.

Cruise ships often unload and reload with passengers on the same day to maximize their use.

There is heavy snow at the South Locust Point Cruise Maryland facility where cruisers park their vehicles, and it will take significant time to clear, Carnival said Sunday evening.

Victor Hein and his family are among the passengers aboard the ship. Although he’s nervous about the 100-plus-mile drive to his Pennsylvania home Monday, he isn’t complaining about a bonus day on the ship.

The shows aboard have been awesome, he said, passengers have been given free Wi-Fi during their extra time and drink packages were extended.

“15 more free drinks are never a bad thing,” he wrote in a message to The Banner on Sunday.

The ship was positioned near Virginia Beach on Sunday night, according to marine tracking data, and passed under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Monday morning.

Hein, 50, has taken several cruises out of Baltimore. Before departing this time, he drove around the Inner Harbor and was unimpressed with the road maintenance. That is adding to his anxiety about the Monday drive, he said.

Local and state officials have encouraged people to stay off the road following 7 or more inches of snowfall Sunday. Bus service has been limited, and most schools announced closures Monday.