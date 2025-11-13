The Royal Caribbean ship “Visions of the Seas” will continue to set sail from the Port of Baltimore in 2027 after the cruise line said it would move the ship to Florida.

The company announced Wednesday it had scheduled summer and fall trips on the 915-foot vessel from Baltimore. In March, Royal Caribbean stated it would move the ship to Fort Lauderdale in 2026.

The ship has been in Baltimore since 2023 and has made over 40 trips a year in previous years.

Vision of the Seas is scheduled to take at least 20 cruises from Baltimore in 2027, according to the company’s booking website. That includes tropical locations like the Bahamas and Bermuda, as well as voyages to Canada.

According to Royal Caribbean’s booking site, the ship will be based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in late 2026. It will then sail from Baltimore between May and October 2027.

It’s unclear if the ship will continue to visit Baltimore each summer and fall.

The Vision of the Seas is one of two ships to come and go from the Port of Baltimore. The other ship, run by Carnival Cruise Line, will stay in Baltimore until 2030, after the port made a deal with the company one year ago.

After a Maryland Port Commission meeting Thursday, Jonathan Daniels, the port’s executive director, indicated that a deal with Royal Caribbean and the port is not yet final, but that the parties are working toward a long-term agreement.

“We hope to be able to make some announcements fairly soon,” he said during the meeting.

If Royal Caribbean continues to sail from Baltimore for half the year, the Port of Baltimore will continue to seek more cruises for the region during the ship’s absence.

“We would do everything we could to fill that gap,” Daniels said.

In 2023, over 444,000 passengers started their cruise vacations from the Port of Baltimore. It was the third-highest total number of passengers in the port’s history, and the most since 2012.

Aside from Florida, Baltimore is one of the East Coast’s busiest cruise ports.

Most newer cruise ships, however, cannot fit under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and thus cannot call on Baltimore. As larger ships become more popular, they could push the smaller ships out.

“They are cascading the smaller vessels into other ports,” Daniels said during the meeting Thursday. “That’s where we’re able to take advantage.”

The Bay Bridge allows only 185 feet beneath its roadway, limiting many vessels that require over 210 feet of clearance.