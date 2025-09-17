Milder September weather makes it the perfect time to head outdoors to enjoy the county’s many cultural, music and food festivals. Check out these seven events for the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Upperco music festival

Wednesday-Saturday

Enjoy bluegrass music, food and orange crushes at a four-day festival at the Arcadia Carnival Grounds at 16020 Carnival Ave. in Upperco. Camping is also available for an additional fee.

Tickets range from $10 to attend Wednesday to $40 to attend Saturday.

Bands include Big Country Bluegrass and Mountain Highway.

Pikesville Armory block party

5-7 p.m. Friday

As part of its inaugural three-week public art exhibit, the Pikesville Armory at 640 Reisterstown Rd. is throwing a free block party on Friday.

On-site food trucks include the Italian ice vendor She Got Flavas, Baltimore Black Vegan and Keyvin’s Kitchen. Large-scale inflatable artwork from five Maryland artists will be on display.

Screening of ‘Loch Raven’

7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday

The Baltimore County Historical Society, at the historic Almshouse, will host a screening of the locally made independent film “Loch Raven,” shot on location throughout the Loch Raven, Prettyboy and Liberty reservoirs. The movie tells the story of an environmental police officer who discovers a dead body.

Tickets are $18. Popcorn and drinks are available. The screening, at 9811 Van Buren Lane in Cockeysville, will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and actors.

Paw-paw harvest

10-2 p.m. Saturday

Visit the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum at 300 Oella Ave. in Catonsville to learn about pawpaws, North America’s largest native fruit. Visitors can attend a talk, harvest some pawpaws and try pawpaw lemonade.

Tickets are $3. All ages are welcome.

Touch a truck

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Bring your kids to Eastpoint Mall at 7839 Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk, where they can sit in and take photos with dozens of vehicles, including trucks, police cars, tractors, motorcycles and buses.

The Oriole Bird will also make an appearance at 11:45 a.m. for pictures and autographs.

The touch-a-truck event is free.

Baltimore County African American cultural festival

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

The 29th Annual Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival will take place this Saturday at Patriot Plaza, located at 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

The event will include gospel performances, musical acts, over 100 craft and food vendors and celebrations of African American history.

Parking and admission are free.

Trifecta food truck and music festival

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

The largest food truck festival in Maryland will take place at the State Fairgrounds in Timonium on Saturday. (Courtesy of Julie Kichline)

More than 40 independently owned food trucks will serve sweet and savory bites from a range of global cuisines at the Maryland State Fairgrounds at 2200 York Road in Timonium.

It’s part of an event dubbed the largest food truck festival in Maryland. Over 60 local artisans and vendors will sell clothes, jewelry and other goods. Other activities include rock wall climbing, archery and music from local bands.

Tickets are available for $35.99.