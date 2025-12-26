Still in search of the perfect New Year’s celebration for you and yours?

Montgomery County and its surrounding areas offer an endless array of New Year’s Eve celebration options. From a chill PJ party to an all-inclusive night on the town and everything in between, there’s an NYE option for every mood.

If you want an open bar

Owen’s Tavern & Garden

Location: 11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

Details: All-inclusive NYE party featuring an open bar with beer, wine, sparkling wine and cocktails, plus appetizers.

Price: Tickets are $116.69.

Silver Branch Lagerhaus & Biergarten

Location: 8401 Colesville Road #150, Silver Spring

Details: An all-inclusive party that invites guests to “dress to impress,” featuring unlimited beer, wine, cocktails, buffet, taco bar, appetizers and desserts.

Price: $108.55 per person.

Ciel Social Club

Location: 601 K St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Details: A swanky penthouse lounge party with an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m., hors d’oeuvres, live music, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.

Price: $199.65 per person.

Kusshi

Location: 11826 Trade St., North Bethesda

Details: The sushi spot is offering an open bar from 10 p.m. to midnight, plus a live DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Price: $50 online or at the door.

Charley Chesapeake Chophouse

Location: 9811 Washingtonian Blvd., L9, Gaithersburg

Details: In addition to drinks, tickets for this open bar beginning at 9:30 p.m. also get you a double smashburger, chicken tender basket or catfish basket.

Price: $75 per person.

If you want to dance

Swing Dance at Glen Echo Park

Location: 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo

Details: Local swing dance school Gottaswing offers a beginner swing dance lesson at 8 p.m., followed by social dancing from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., all set to live music. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase separately.

Price: $30 in advance, $40 at the door.

Adobo DMV at The Fillmore

Location: 8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring

Details: Adobo DMV, a multicultural dance party founded by Montgomery County natives, is hosting a New Year’s dance party at Silver Spring music venue The Fillmore from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Price: Standing room-only tickets are $35.25.

Clyde’s Tower Oaks Lodge

Location: 2 Preserve Parkway, Rockville

Details: There’s no cover at this party, which features a DJ, party favors, noisemakers, a champagne toast at midnight and half-price champagne after 9 p.m.

Price: No cover, individual drink prices vary.

Casta’s Rum Bar’s Año Nuevo en Havana

Location: 1121 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Details: The Cuban-inspired bash features a live DJ playing Latin music and a complimentary champagne toast.

Price: Reservations are free.

If you want an activity

Dave & Buster’s

Location: 8661 Colesville Road, Suite E102, Silver Spring

Details: The arcade offers a family-friendly event during the day, but their late-night party gives grown-ups a chance to take over the venue. Tickets offer food, soda, gameplay credits, a midnight champagne toast and more, depending on the package.

Price: $68.79 (no drink tickets), $98.79 (2 drink tickets).

Balian Springs

Location: 6432 General Green Way, Alexandria, Virginia

Details: For a New Year’s reset, Balian Springs offers a relaxing spa getaway, which features the Après Springs holiday rooftop’s heated pool, a variety of saunas, chromotherapy treatments and other facial and body treatments at the Lilikoi Day Spa.

Price: Admission starts at $165, spa treatments booked separately.

Ice skating at Veterans Plaza

Location: 8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Details: Outdoor ice skating is open to those of all ages and skill level. Holiday hours vary, but the rink is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Price: $12 (children and seniors), $13 (adults), $5 (skate rentals).

Rockville Town Square outdoor ice skating

Location: 131 Gibbs St., Rockville

Details: Skating passes are valid for two hours at the rink in the center of Rockville Town Square, which is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Reserving passes ahead of time is encouraged.

Price: $11 online/$12 walk-up (ages 12 and under, seniors), $12 online/$13 walk-up (ages 13 and older), $6 (skate rentals).

Washington Capitals game

Location: 601 F St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Details: The Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers at home to kick off your New Year’s Eve celebration early with a 12:30 p.m. game at Capital One Arena.

Price: Tickets start at $100.

If you have kids

“The Snowman and The Snowdog” at Imagination Stage

Location: 4908 Auburn Ave., Bethesda

Details: The children’s theater presents a stage adaptation of “The Snowman and the Snowdog,” about a boy who loses his dog but finds new friends in the snowman and snowdog he built at 11 a.m.

Price: Tickets range from $15 to $45.

Lucky Strike

Location: 1101 Clopper Road, Gaithersburg

Details: The bowling alley’s daytime bash package (from noon to 2 p.m. or 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.) will get you a shoe rental, chips and salsa, a Caesar salad, a cheese pizza, chicken tenders, french fries, funnel cake fries, refillable soda pitchers and a champagne or sparkling cider toast.

Price: $29.99 per person.

New Year’s at Noon Family Celebration

Location: 20926 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds

Details: The Black Hill Discovery Center offers an alternative way to count down as the clock strikes 12, with daytime crafts, s’mores, hiking and other family-friendly activities.

Price: $10 per person.

Dave & Buster’s

Location: 8661 Colesville Rd Suite E102, Silver Spring

Details: The arcade offers family-friendly events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the grown-ups take over for late-night celebrations. A ticket includes appetizers, desserts, unlimited soft drinks, game play credits, party favors and a ginger ale toast.

Price: $33.79 per person.

If you don’t want to break the bank

Pinstripes

Location: 11920 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

Details: There’s no charge for Pinstripes’ celebration from 8 p.m. to midnight, which offers music, a complimentary champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, photo ops and and party favors.

Price: Free with registration, food and drinks available for purchase.

Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens

Location: 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton

Details: The winter lights display is open daily, including New Year’s Eve, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Price: Free (ages 5 and under), $13.99 (ages 6 and up).

The Garage

Location: 16915 Darnestown Road, Boyds

Details: A music venue located on a horse farm is celebrating the new year with a free concert, featuring several local bands, at 7 p.m.

Price: Free

First Night Alexandria

Location: Various locations in Alexandria

Details: Alexandria’s family-friendly festival offers a variety of ways to celebrate all day, including children’s performances, a block party and two fireworks shows over the Potomac River (one at 7 p.m. and one at midnight).

Price: Free (Ages 2 and under), $10 ($3 and up).

Free Lyft and Metro rides

Location: Maryland, D.C., Virginia

Details: Not an event, but some freebies to get you to and from whatever celebration you choose. Metro bus and rail rides are free on New Year’s from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Washington Regional Alcohol Program also offers $15 Lyft credits to riders in D.C. and Maryland and Virginia suburbs: Codes will be released at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve on the organization’s SoberRide website.

Price: Free

If you want dinner

J. Hollinger’s All That Glitters New Year’s Eve dinner

Location: 8606 Colesville Road, Silver Spring

Details: A four-course prix fixe dinner at the seafood and steakhouse includes menu items such as lobster bisque, crispy pork belly, jumbo lump crab cakes, pumpkin risotto and chai creme brulee. Reservations are open from 5 to 10 p.m.

Price: Starting at $80 per person, not including tax and gratuity

Zinnia

Location: 9201 Colesville Road, Silver Spring

Details: The tavern will offer a prix fixe dinner menu, live music, party favors and a complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight.

Price: $85 per person, wine pairings available for additional purchase.

Bota

Location: 800 Pleasant Drive #160, Rockville

Details: Dinner is an indulgent five-course special menu with a glass of sparkling wine. For those who would prefer to enjoy dinner and head home (or to another celebration), early seatings run from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; late-night dinner is at 8 p.m. and will also secure your table for the whole evening, along with a DJ dance party from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Price: $75 per person for early seatings, $95 for reservations at 8 p.m.

Guardado’s

Location: 4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Details: The four-course menu includes options such as ceviche, scallop and shrimp bruschetta, filet mignon and flan.

Price: $85 per person.

If you want to be home before midnight

‘Rules For Living’ at the Round House Theatre

Location: 4545 East-West Highway, Bethesda

Details: The U.S. premiere of a British hit play about a hilariously dysfunctional family dinner runs through Jan. 4, including a 7:30 p.m. showing on New Year’s Eve.

Price: Tickets range from $27 to $90.

“Hello, Dolly!” at the Olney Theatre Centre

Location: 2001 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney

Details: The musical made famous by stars including Barbra Streisand, Carol Channing and Bette Midler gets reimagined with local star Nova Y. Payton in a comedy fit for all ages. The matinee show begins at 1 p.m.

Price: Tickets range from $46 to $112.

St. Vincent Wine Pajama Brunch Party

Location: 3212 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Details: Forget dressing to the nines and partying until the early morning. St. Vincent Wine offers a more casual daytime option: a PJ party featuring live music from New Orleans jazz band Black Masala, a complimentary glass of bubbles and an hourly New Year’s countdown. The pajama dress code doubles as a costume contest, where the top three best-dressed attendees win “fancy prizes.”

Price: $24 per person, plus tax.