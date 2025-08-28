The Naval Academy Midshipmen open their football season Saturday in Annapolis against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets, the first time the two schools have met since 2014.

Both schools could use the diversion.

The Naval Academy is in turmoil after President Donald Trump removed the first woman and first Hispanic to serve as superintendent earlier this month, aligning the job with the administration’s views on women in the military.

At VMI, a state military academy, the Board of Visitors didn’t renew the contract for the school’s first Black superintendent in February. The decision has drawn intense criticism, coming just five years after his predecessor resigned amid allegations of racism.

Both schools turned to Marines as their new superintendents, a first in Annapolis and Lexington.

Lt. Gen. Mike Borgschulte, who played linebacker for Navy when he was a midshipman, and retired Lt. Gen. David Furness at VMI will take part in the traditions, pep rallies, bonfires, push-ups, signal guns and other spirit displays.

Only the Brigade of Midshipmen will march on to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, a procession of 4,000 uniformed mids across downtown Annapolis just before the game starts.

Navy is coming off a successful 2024 season under head coach Brian Newberry, entering his third year in the job. It will be the first game for Michael Kelly, named athletic director in June after Chet Gladchuck’s retirement following a 24-year career.

Navy was picked to finish fourth in the American Athletic Conference, tying with the University of Southern Florida and Army, by Phil Steele’s “College Football Preview.”

Navy finished last season 10-3, beating both Army and Air Force. The Midshipmen return with quarterback Blake Horvath, whose 95-yard touchdown led to a comeback win against the Oklahoma Sooners in the final game of 2024.

VMI plays in the Southern Conference, ending last season at 11-1. Collin Shannon will be back as QB after a season ending injury in game 2 last year.

The game starts at noon, one of six home games this season. Parking and traffic are all affected by the game.

Some tickets were still available Wednesday, with prices ranging from $29 to $45.

The game will be televised and streamed live by CBS, and broadcast on the Navy Radio Network.

Here are some other great things to do over the Labor Day weekend.

The Maryland State Poker Championship starts this week in the Poker Room at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover. (Andrew Schutzman/Live! Casino and Hotel)

State poker tourney

Thursday-Sept. 8

The 2025 Maryland State Poker Championship starts this week at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover.

The tournament, which has 22 events, continues through Sept. 8 inside The Poker Room and is open to both novice and expert players.

The 13-day tournament offers more than $1.1 million in guaranteed winnings. Games include Texas Hold’em, Omaha and 7-Card Stud.

The Labor Day Event features a $500 buy-in for the chance to win $100,000 in a guaranteed prize pool. The Main Event is a no-limit Hold’em championship with a $2,200 buy-in and a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool.

College concert

7:30 p.m. Friday

St. John’s College launches its fall series with the Elijah Jamal Balbed Quartet, with featured artist Anthony Hervey on trumpet.

The concert in the Francis Scott Key Auditorium is free, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

It kicks off the fall lecture series at the small liberal arts college. All lectures are open to the public.

Pops in the Park

Saturday and Sunday

Summer weather may last another month, but the season of long weekends on the beach or around the grill is ending.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra ends the season with its annual Pops in the Park concerts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Downs Park in Pasadena and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Quiet Waters Park near Annapolis.

This year’s program includes traditional selections such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and popular composers including Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa and John Williams.

Bring a blanket and a picnic. The concerts are free, although admission to Downs Park is free only after 10:30 a.m.

The Sunday concert has a rain date, 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Living history

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday

As we approach the 250th anniversary of American independence, the living interpretive events staged by Historic Annapolis are more and more relevant.

In “Liberty at the Tea Table, Patriotic Ladies of Annapolis,” reenactors discuss rising tensions with the British Crown in the summer of 1775.

As they talk about Lexington and Concord and local militia mustering, they demonstrate how women shaped the spirit of resistance in Maryland.

Admission to the event at the Hogshead Trades Museum is $5.

Daybreak

6-7 a.m. Monday

Kevin Haigis, a cofounder of the Live Water Foundation, will lead a Labor Day sunrise paddle from Eastport.

The paddle through the Annapolis Harbor, sponsored by Capital SUP, takes off from Bread and Butter Kitchen and travels the quiet early-morning harbor.

Tickets are $30 to $50.

The State House in Annapolis, where George Washington resigned his commission, is open for self-guided tours daily. (Rick Hutzell/The Banner)

State House tour

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily

C’mon, admit it. You’ve never been to the State House.

Seat of government, scene of protests, and a quiet September weekday tour.

The building is open for self-guided tours, with information on what you’re seeing tucked into the archives room on the first floor.

Tours are free.