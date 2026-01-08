You talked a big game on Dec. 31 about the ways you were going to change your life this year. Executing those intentions is another thing.

These seven activities this week in Montgomery County offer the opportunity to make good on your New Year’s resolutions.

If you’re still figuring out your intentions

Friday, 6-8 p.m.

Nature, crafts and community meet at the Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton for an LGBTQ+ vision board night. Begin with a short nature walk to get your creative juices flowing, then settle in with a hot beverage while creating the perfect mood board to get ready for the new year.

Tickets are $15 and include all crafting materials

If your resolution was to get more exercise

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Get moving with a 4.5-mile walk along the C&O Canal, beginning at the Seneca Aqueduct in Poolesville. Attendees are advised to bring water, along with lunch and/or snacks.

Admission is free, but sign up in advance with the C&O Canal Association by emailing the organizers here.

If your resolution was to get more in touch with your spiritual side

Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.

Carve out some time in your busy schedule to focus on what you actually want to achieve this year. Artist and life coach Suzanne Wright conducts a workshop at the Riverworks Art Center in Beallsville, during which you’ll create a personal New Year’s kit to help you stick with your intentions through the rest of the year.

Tickets are $55.

If your resolution was to spend more time with your kids

Saturday, 11 a.m., and Sunday, 2 p.m.

Families with children 3 and up are invited to “Dancing Our Way Through Books,” an interactive show hosted by InterAct Story Theatre teaching artist Kelly King and the Wheaton Family Theatre Series at Highland Elementary School. Expect a fun and educational experience that allows kids to practice reading and dancing.

Attendance is free; no registration required.

If your resolution was to master the art of baking sourdough

Through Friday

King Arthur Baking Co. made waves last summer when it opened a pop-up shop in Bethesda. Now, your chance to snag something in person from the fan-favorite baking store is almost doughver (sorry), as the shop offers some closing-week discounts before shutting its doors this weekend.

Entry is free; product prices vary.

If your resolution was to meet someone new

Tuesdays through Feb. 10, 6 p.m.-midnight

Could the love of your life really be found at a bowling alley on a Tuesday night? Lucky Strike Rockville thinks so. Love on the Lanes is a weekly singles bowling night that encourages building community (and maybe romance).

Tickets are $20.99

If your resolution was to read more

Through Feb. 28

Let’s be honest — this time of year doesn’t always scream “let’s go outside!” For those who would prefer to hunker down at home while doing something fun, the Montgomery County Public Libraries invite you to the coziest marathon ever: reading 26.2 hours of books, after which you’ll win a voucher for a free book and be entered in a prize raffle.

Online registration is free.