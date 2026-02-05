Amy Kaslow and her team spent more than three years curating an exhibit of massive textiles from around the world that will swallow her Bethesda gallery starting Thursday.

“It’s refreshing to know every corner of the world has something to unearth,” Kaslow said.

The exhibit, “Textiles That Talk,” is part of Amy Kaslow Gallery’s “Folk Art Is Fine Art” series and runs through April 5. Kaslow and her team will feature artists from Thailand, Kurdistan and Guatemala, among other nations.

For Kaslow, it was essential to span the globe to find common threads in the stories that artists tell through textiles.

“First and foremost, they were created by someone who was carrying on a message, a mythology from years and years ago,” Kaslow said.

Standout pieces in the exhibit include Indonesian artist Dudung Alie Syahbana’s batik textile, works from the Caucasus and a piece from Thailand that invites a close inspection.

“It’s a big, big-ass piece of milk-washed, handspun cotton,” Kaslow said. “Embroidered on this piece are many tens of thousands of white, perfectly embroidered ants in a remarkable colony. You’ve gotta see it to believe it.”

Here are other events across Montgomery County that you may want to add to your calendar.

‘Close Ties’

Friday-Sunday, showtimes vary

Rockville Little Theatre puts on the family dramedy from playwright Elizabeth Diggs about three generations who converge in a vacation home that tests their bonds.

Tickets are $22-$24.

Black History Month at Glen Echo Park

Events begin Saturday

The Civil Rights Movement in America is embedded in the history of this Montgomery County park. Programming throughout the month will honor that legacy. It will include park tours, concerts and an art exhibit. Saturday brings two screenings of “Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round,” which chronicles the people behind a 1960 protest to integrate the park.

Registration may be required for some events.

Lunar New Year

Saturday and Sunday

Starting Saturday, Frederick’s Xa Loi Temple, a Buddhist center, puts on a two-day celebration of Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, at the 4-H building in the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg. Sunday brings another Tet fete to Germantown’s Northwest High School, hosted by the Maryland Vietnamese Mutual Association. Both events will include a market, live performances and raffles.

Admission prices vary.

InterAct Story Theatre

Saturday, 11 a.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m.

The Wheaton-based theater company continues its family arts workshops at Highland Elementary School with “Books Alive.” Kids and adults will create their own version of a famous folk tale through movement and song.

Admission is free.

Owl prowl

Saturday, 6-7 p.m.

Many bird-watchers obsess over spotting an owl. Croydon Creek Nature Center in Rockville will teach visitors all about owls in a nighttime walk in hopes of finding one.

Tickets are $7.

‘It Was Just an Accident’

Sunday, 10 a.m.

The acclaimed film from Iranian director Jafar Panahi has been nominated for two Oscars: best international feature film and best original screenplay. Cinema Art Bethesda, a volunteer film collective, will screen the movie at Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema, with a light breakfast and post-screening discussion.

Tickets are $15, cash or check only.