When fiber artist Felicia L. Reed was creating lush art pieces for her latest exhibit, she was thinking about headier things than colors and shapes.

“They are bringing many messages such as loving our chakras, promoting equality and healing our country,” Reed, 63, told The Banner. “I’m primarily promoting healing using my artwork but also connectivity.”

The Upper Marlboro-based artist will showcase her latest works with “Rewoven” at Rockville’s Artists & Makers Studios. The exhibit runs from Jan. 7-28, with an artist talk on Jan. 24 from 1-3 p.m.

Reed’s fiber artwork has been honored around the world. She has used the wet felting technique for the past decade, she said, which involves varying water, soaps and temperatures on natural fibers.

“When I am wet felting, I am channeling, I am downloading, I am putting intentions, affirmations and manifestations into my work,” Reed said.

One piece that she’s debuting in Rockville is called “Life’s Journey.”

“Life’s Journey” by Felicia L. Reed will debut at her “Rewoven” exhibit. (Courtesy of Felicia L. Reed)

“This piece goes through the same technique, but the fibers and the intents and everything I poured into her actually marinated for over a year,” Reed said. “It’s so heavy with positivity.”

Here are some other things you can do around Montgomery County through Jan. 7.

Last week for ‘Rules for Living’

Showtimes vary through Sunday

Here’s hoping your time with loved ones over the holidays was less dramatic than this standout show. The sometimes painfully awkward family comedy concludes its United States-premiere run at Bethesda’s Round House Theatre this week.

Tickets are $27-$100.

Dance in the new year

Wednesday (New Year’s Eve), 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Venues around Montgomery County have no shortage of ways for you to ring in the new year. But how about some after-hours swing dancing in Glen Echo Park? Take a beginner swing dance lesson at 8 p.m. with dance school Gottaswing, then show off what you learned through 12:30 a.m. within sight of the park’s charming carousel.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door.

New Year’s 5K

Thursday, 10 a.m.

If you’ve made fitness resolutions for 2026, start things off with a morning run in Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County Road Runners Club hosts members and nonmembers for its New Year’s race at Manna Food Center (9311 Gaither Road), with a suggestion to bring a nonperishable food item for donation.

Admission is free for members and $11.60-$22 for nonmembers.

Birding for Beginners

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

If your New Year’s resolution is just to get outside more, what better motivation than communing with our avian friends? Black Hill Discovery Center in Boyds will give you a primer on identifying birds and using binoculars.

Tickets are $12.

Farewell, Bowlero

Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

Bowlero, a corporation that in recent years swallowed up local bowling alleys branded Bowl America and AMF, is relaunching once again as Lucky Strike. The Gaithersburg outpost (1101 Clopper Road) is mostly the same, outside of a visual makeover, but will offer a free game and a $10 arcade card to guests on Sunday.

Admission is free.

‘The Lost Trees of Willow Avenue’

Wednesday (Jan. 7), 7 p.m.

Author Mike Tidwell poses with the large stump of an oak tree in a neighbor’s backyard on Willow Avenue in Takoma Park. (Maansi Srivastava for The Banner)

Author Mike Tidwell used his home street in Takoma Park as the basis for his March book, “The Lost Trees of Willow Avenue.” He tells the story of the ongoing effects of climate change and how communities like his can help stem the tide. Filmmakers Richard Hall and Simone Fari created a film from Tidwell’s book and will screen it at the Takoma Park Maryland Library, alongside a book signing and discussion.

Admission is free.