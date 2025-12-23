Apple pies. Pumpkin pies. Peanut butter blossoms. Candy canes. Dinner hams. Prime rib. Eggnog.

The list of delicious and unhealthy foods and drinks traditionally served during the holidays is long.

With parties to go to, and treats at the office seemingly tempting us for months, no one is immune to post-holiday weight gain.

And while we may feel powerless, local dietitians and health experts told The Banner that there are tips to follow to mitigate weight gain and help people make it to 2026 without needing new resolutions to lose weight.

Lisa Jo Finstrom, a nutritionist and dietitian with a practice in Bethesda, said she encourages a softer approach with her clients. During the holidays, she said, people are also prone to gaining weight because the time of year can also be stressful, which can contribute to weight gain.

But the holidays should be appreciated. She’s not in favor of pushing restrictive diets that can’t be maintained, but encourages the public to enjoy food during the holidays while taking simple steps to avoid overeating.

Finstrom suggested the first helping during holiday celebrations should be a salad or a “generous serving of green vegetables.”

“If you start there, and then you have some of the fun stuff, your insulin is going to spike considerably less than if you had just eaten a little this, eaten a little of that, like started with the starchy, high-calorie foods,” Finstrom said. “That is going to help reduce cravings.”

Finstrom said eating vegetables, because of the fiber content, builds a coating around the stomach that better prevents the absorption of sugars and fatty foods.

Similarly, Finstrom also recommended drinking a protein shake before a holiday get-together, which will “keep you a bit fuller when you’re walking into a party.”

“If you’re really prone to overeating … your willpower is going to go out the window. But if you had a protein powder drink at home, you’re not feeling quite as vulnerable.”

Finstrom also suggested drinking alcohol in moderation. Excessive drinking, she said, can lead to the loss of inhibitions, which can lead to overeating.

Randi Weissberger, a dietitian who also practices in Bethesda, said that while it may be difficult, maintaining a balanced diet and keeping an exercise routine will stave off the extra pounds. And while holiday food can be enjoyed, avoiding binge eating is critical.

“You really just can’t be snacking all day, and you need to continue to monitor your calories, because if you don’t pay attention and are sitting on the couch all day, you will gain weight. It varies between kids versus adults, because adults have slower metabolisms than kids.”

“Everyone needs to keep their activity level up,” Weissberger added.

Another expert, Jennifer Dixon Cravens, suggested cooking your own holiday foods and using healthier ingredients.

“Make sure your ingredients have fewer calories,” said Dixon Cravens, who is a nutritionist with the University of Maryland. “If you prepare it yourself, nine times out of 10, it’s going to be healthier because you’re going to put less fillers, less chemicals, less added ingredients, into the food that you’re eating.”

She added that eating traditional holiday foods made with healthier ingredients doesn’t mean the foods will be tasteless.

“If you tweak the recipes just a little bit and you do the healthy swaps, then you still get to enjoy yourself, but it’s a healthier version.”

Dixon Cravens also suggested something as simple as using smaller plates, because people tend to completely fill up big plates. Using smaller plates — “portion control” — can reduce the serving size by an estimated 20-30% without increasing hunger. She also said holiday spreads should be loaded with fruits, nuts, vegetables and lean proteins.

Dixon Cravens said the dangers of gaining weight during the holidays begin during Halloween and end during the new year. Another simple suggestion, she said, is drinking a lot of water, which helps reduce appetite. She also said eating slowly can reduce the amount of food consumed.

“Eating in moderation is the best advice you can give anyone,” she said, adding that even when healthy choices are not available, other things can be done to avoid excessive eating.

“When healthier food options aren’t available, behavior matters more than food choice,” she said. “Strategies like a smaller plate and slower eating can significantly reduce caloric intake.”