You’ll have plenty of chances to celebrate in spooky style for Halloween on Friday. For those looking for other programming, Montgomery County will host a Japanese rock trio, a local bluegrass pioneer and a brewery opening in Bethesda.

Local Spirits

Thursday, 6 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts is asking for your support. Its Thursday fundraiser features a cocktail menu that highlights spirits from Lone Oak Farm’s distilling arm, Fallen Oak, along with bites from local restaurants. A panel of artists will discuss their work at 7 p.m., with a spiritual sing-along at 9 p.m. Tickets are $70.

Grand opening in Bethesda

Friday, noon-11 p.m.

BabyCat Brewery is branching out from its original location in Kensington. The newest location, at 4850 Rugby Ave., debuts Friday after a handful of soft opening events. Brewers will fill 16 taps with guest favorites such as Catnip Bender, a New England-style IPA, along with some older, German-style beers and a kitchen that will start serving smashburgers and wings.

Old Line Market

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Aix la Chapelle Farm in Poolesville hosts a fall market with more than 60 vendors selling items ranging from vintage home decor to fresh flowers and plants. Tickets are $15 per day or $25 for both days.

Emancipation Day celebrations

Saturday and Sunday; times vary

Saturday commemorates the ratification of the Maryland Constitution of 1864, which abolished slavery statewide and emancipated the enslaved. The venues hosting events Saturday and Sunday include North Bethesda’s Josiah Henson Museum and Park, Sandy Spring’s Woodlawn Manor, Olney’s Oakley Cabin and Wheaton’s Brookside Nature Center.

A very special guest

Sunday, 5-7:30 p.m.

The bluegrass quartet Big Howdy hosts a showcase at Rockville’s Hank Dietle’s Tavern on the first Saturday of every month. Bluegrass has deep roots in the greater D.C. region, and one of the finest pioneers of the form is Alice Gerrard, 90, who will sit in with Big Howdy. Tickets are $20.

‘The Phantom of the Opera’

Saturday, 6:45 p.m.

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Lon Chaney-led melodrama with a screening that also features live musical accompaniment by Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton. Tickets are $15.

Boris

Saturday, 8 p.m.

The Japanese rock trio is touring the world to play two albums they crafted 20 years ago, including one of their best works, “Pink.” The melodic album breezily swings from loud, sludgy metal to harmonious melodies. They’ll perform at the Fillmore Silver Spring, and tickets are $36.50.