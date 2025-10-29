Orange and black decorations are out in full force across Montgomery County — most especially, perhaps, at Kensington’s Catalina Haunt. October has been filled with plenty of things to do for Halloween. But those who want to close out the month in the spooky spirit still have a chance through Sunday to snag candy, pick pumpkins and see a horror classic.

Pumpkin Festival

Through Nov. 2, hours of operation vary

Butler’s Orchard in Germantown winds down its 45th annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend. The popular fall destination is celebrating its 75th year of operation. Visitors can pick pumpkins, enjoy hayrides and blaze a path through the corn maze, among other activities. Tickets are $12-$18.

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Many locations across the county are offering events throughout the next few days where kids and families can gather in one spot for candy. Kick things off with one at Public Safety Headquarters in Gaithersburg that also comes with bonus fire prevention tips.

Trick-or-Treat on the Trails

Oct. 29, 5 p.m.

Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville opens up its “enchanted forest” for self-guided trick-or-treating along with other activities. Flat, closed-toed shoes are recommended. Tickets are $7.

‘Jennie the Cat’

Through Nov. 2

Glen Echo Park hosts The Puppet Co. Playhouse’s production of a children’s play where a cat receives a Halloween card that sets off a journey of discovery. Shows run daily through Sunday; tickets are $16.

Halloween boat cruise

Oct. 30, 4:30 p.m.

Start your Halloween festivities on a pontoon boat. Head to Black Hill Discovery Center in Boyds to look for beavers and, after sunset, try to spot bats as they feed. Tickets are $8.

Not So Spooky Skate

Oct. 30, 5:45 p.m.

Wheaton Ice Arena hosts a free skate and costume parade on Thursday evening. Families can make crafts and enjoy treats in between ice time. Tickets are $20 and only kids need to be registered.

Halloween in the Pines

Oct. 31, 3-10 p.m.

Gaithersburg’s Elder Pine Brewing & Blending Co. hosts Halloween in its thick forest of trees. A costume contest starts at 9 p.m. and guests can enjoy Transpire, a rye porter that will be tapped on Oct. 29. Admission is free.

Halloween drag show

Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown hosts the Halloween Crystal Ball featuring queens such as Tula, Regina, Sue Nami and more. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the show. Tickets are $45.

Halloween-iversary Party

Nov. 1, noon

BabyCat Brewery just opened an outpost in Bethesda, but its flagship in Kensington celebrates three years of operation on Saturday. The brewery will host live music, costume contests and a truck from Kensington’s Volunteer Fire Department for kids to poke around. Admission is free.

‘Nosferatu’ with live accompaniment

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

North Bethesda’s Strathmore hosts a screening of the 1922 horror classic with music performed by its Artists in Residence. Early arrivers can also walk through the Mansion Galleries’ “Hauntings” art exhibit. Tickets are $34.