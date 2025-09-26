On a recent Saturday in September, I walked into the Maryland Renaissance Festival with friends, some in corsets, some in vests, each of us with a dream — to drink mead, eat fried mac and cheese and see some jousting. And oh, did we succeed.

However, there are things we’d do differently next time — including bringing more cash and bottled water. I asked my colleagues at The Banner what they wish they had known before trekking to the 27-acre village of Revel Grove near Annapolis.

With just four weekends left in this year’s season, here are tips and suggestions — the huzzah and the fie, if you will — for Renn Fest as told by The Banner staff.

Huzzah: Lean into the whimsy

I would argue against acting “too cool” for most things in life, but definitely don’t do it at Renn Fest. Dress up. Be cheesy. Pick up on the lingo — “good day, my lady” — especially around kids in princess outfits. Few things made me giggle more this year than walking around the festival with my elf ears and antler crown.

Make sure your costume is comfortable for the weather, though, and wear shoes you don’t mind getting muddy. I saw some folks who looked incredible with their Jon Snow-esque winter coats, but I’m not sure how they made it through the day.

Also, bring sunscreen.

Fie: Not planning ahead for food and drinks

There are a lot of food and drink options at the Renn Fest, and lines are notoriously long. Go in with an idea of what you want to eat, or as one co-worker suggested, pack chips, fruit and other food that doesn’t need a cooler. (Outside food is allowed in, but no coolers.) Save your money for special treats.

Here’s what Banner staff members suggest:

Skip the turkey legs and get the steak on a stick. The turkey leg was dry, according to one co-worker, but the steak was well seasoned. You can eat it with rice and beans from the Con on the Cob stand or a side of curly fries.

Skip the cheesecake on a stick, which is pre-packaged, and get the apple fritters or the frozen fruit bowls for a refreshing treat.

Skip the pretzel dogs and get the mac and cheese on a stick. My friends were excited for both treats, but there was a clear winner.

Fried macaroni and cheese on a stick is a gooey delight worth sharing. (Chris Franzoni)

If you’re feeling adventurous, one co-worker liked the oyster shooters, which are $2. “If you get 5, you basically get a bunch of oysters and an entire drink,” my co-worker said.

If you are iffy on oysters but still want a drink, both the mead and raspberry wine were tasty. Another co-worker suggested the 50/50 mix of cider and mead.

You can also get the Renn Fest mug as a souvenir, which costs $28.

Huzzah: Get your hair braided and face painted

One co-worker who grew up attending Renn Fest said getting her hair braided was a core memory. She got to keep the flowers and decorative pins they put on her hair and repurposed them for years. It’s also a great way to get your hair up if it’s hot and to lean in to the whimsy (see first item of the list).

Another co-worker takes her children to get their faces painted as one of their first stops. It’s a little pricey, but worth it, she said.

Fie: Showing up during peak hours

Several co-workers said it’s best to either arrive at the festival before it opens or go later in the afternoon. The grounds open at 10 a.m., but arriving before 9:15 a.m. means you get a decent parking spot and avoid being at the back of the crowd to get in.

Alternatively, you can show up after noon. I noticed the lines for food and drinks were a lot shorter later in the day, when my friends and I were ready to leave. Renn Fest is open until 7 p.m.

Also, make sure to arrive well ahead of scheduled performance times at the Royal Fox and jousting arena. Seats for popular shows fill up fast.

Huzzah: Window shopping, games and the giant slide

From swords to corsets, vendors offer a lot of interesting wares at the festival. Make sure to check The Bee Folks store, where “you’ll realize just how different honey can taste from flower to flower,” according to one of my co-workers. I loved looking at all the dresses, and my friends were tempted to buy the swords.

Wooden swords and daggers for sale at the Maryland Renaissance Festival. (Carrie Mihalcik/The Banner)

Another co-worker said she loves the Silk Road Traders. It’s a stand where you can mix different smells to create a custom scent, which you can then put into a necklace or a vintage perfume bottle. She has two necklaces and said they’re her favorite souvenirs.

Make sure to play some games, too. My co-worker said to skip weapons throwing, as you’ll probably miss. I can attest to that. My friend and I talked a big game and left embarrassed. Instead, head to “Drench the Wench” — the Renn Fest version of a dunk tank — for some good-spirited insults.

The giant slide is also a steal at $1. We didn’t have to wait in line too long either.

Huzzah: Do your thing

Remember, Renn Fest is what you make of it. Lean in to the whimsy and drink up — and by that I mean water.