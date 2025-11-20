The weekend before Thanksgiving can feel a bit sleepy.

Don’t worry: There’s still plenty to do in Baltimore this week, from concerts starring local talent to the American Visionary Art Museum’s family-friendly 30th-birthday party.

Thursday, Nov. 20

Catherine Savage

Baltimore singer-songwriter Catherine Savage celebrates the release of her debut album, “Your American Shore,” with a headlining show at Metro Baltimore. For an early taste, check out the swelling piano-led single “Ego Crisis.” The Cosmos Project and Sleepy Sword open.

For more local music, check out GIJI, Glorian and Zulitas at Metro on Friday night, too.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $15

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Friday, Nov. 21

Under $2,500 art sale

Whether you’re hunting for a Baltimore arts gift for the holidays or want something local for your own walls, Maryland Art Place’s annual art sale aims to make art buying accessible and (relatively) affordable.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $40

Location: Maryland Art Place (218 W. Saratoga St.)

Family friendly? Yes

For the emo fans

Millennial emo fans, unite! Chiodos’ tour for the 20th anniversary of the Michigan band’s debut album stops by Nevermore Hall on Friday night with Hawthorne Heights, Emmure and Big Ass Truck.

If you’re more in the mood for a pop-punk singalong, Power Plant Live!’s Angels Rock Bar hosts Emo Nite Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $48

Location: Nevermore Hall (20 Market Place)

Family friendly? All ages

Saturday, Nov. 22

AVAM’s Birthday Bash

For three decades, the American Visionary Art Museum in Federal Hill has been a beacon for self-taught artists, including most recently 82-year-old Woodlawn artist Junius Wilson. The institution behind the Kinetic Sculpture Race is throwing an all-day party to celebrate 30 years with a scavenger hunt, a screen painting demo, face painting, tours and more.

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Free with admission ($9.95-$15.95)

Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Yes

Ninja Kidz Live

This wholesome YouTube series has racked up more than 24 million YouTube subscribers thanks to high-energy videos filled with stunts, comedy and music. Now Ninja Kidz is hitting the road, stopping at the Lyric for a Saturday matinee.

Time: 2 p.m.

Price: $46.83-$85.55

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Furloughsgiving

The federal shutdown may be over, but times are still tough for many of our neighbors. In Station North, Motor House hosts this Friendsgiving-style feast for artists, students and anyone looking for some community and good vibes. Caterer Southern Blues will serve fried chicken, fried fish, mac and cheese, collard greens and other fall favorites.

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Price: $30-$60

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Beyond the Frame: Baltimore Filmmakers Day

This film series presents short films from the 1970s and ’80s by local filmmakers, including “Aquarium” (Steve Yeager), “Love Letter to Edie” (Robert Maier) and more. The event will include a discussion.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Central Enoch Pratt Free Library (400 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Can I Kick It?: ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’

This isn‘t your average screening of James Cameron’s 1991 mind-bending, sci-fi action classic. DJ 2-Tone Jones provides his own live score, blending hip-hop, soul, rock and other genres for a lively movie experience.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $20

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? No, the movie is rated R

War On Women

Last week, War On Women released the hard-charging “Precious Problem,” the veteran Baltimore punk quintet’s first new song in years. The band, fronted by singer Shawna Potter, ends its recent tour stint with a hometown show at the Ottobar in Remington alongside the HIRS Collective and Mondrary.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $26.32

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All ages. Feminist punk rock is for the kids.

Sunday, Nov. 23

Greater Goods Market

Get some holiday shopping done at plant shop B.Willow’s market, which takes over R. House’s garage and patio with more than 80 craft vendors and music by DJ Amy Reid.

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Talib Kweli

The “Get By” rapper, touring in support of January’s “The Confidence of Knowing,” headlines Baltimore Soundstage. Openers include Baltimore’s own MC Bravado and Nature Boi.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $39

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? All ages

Just announced

Pop singer Meghan Trainor stops by CFG Bank Arena on July 20 with Icona Pop and Ryan Trainor. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

London pop-soul singer Olivia Dean headlines CFG Bank Arena on Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.