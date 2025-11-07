Your game night — that reliable, increasingly vital break from life — might need a new home. Why not a former Baltimore funeral parlor?

No Land Beyond, the city’s most dedicated board game bar, recently leveled up, moving from its Maryland Avenue digs in Old Goucher to the Parlor, a redeveloped rowhome at 108 W. North Ave. where the Stewart and Mowen funeral home once operated.

Since opening in 2018, the bar known for its expansive board game catalog and shop — keep reading for Banner staff suggestions — has built a loyal, growing following, creating a welcoming space where patrons convene and unplug over dice, cards, drinks and food.

While Michael Cohn, who co-owns No Land Beyond with founder Mark Brown, described relocating as “financially very scary,” it was overdue. They had outgrown their space, and the opportunity to anchor a new, arts-centric project in Station North was too enticing to turn down.

“It feels like it was worth it,” Cohn said of the move. “The space is just gorgeous. We like the location and can do a lot more here than we could at the other spot.”

On a recent Tuesday, a typically slow night for most bars, many of No Land Beyond’s seats were filled with people of all ages and backgrounds. Some were there for specific groups — a queer game night, the weekly “Magic: The Gathering” Cube night — while others appeared content to sip cocktails and catch up.

While patrons can bring their own games, my group of four came ready to try something new. We’re longtime friends who enjoy the occasional “Codenames” session but are far from the type to seek out titles that come with complex rules and major time commitments. Still, we don’t turn down an opportunity to get irrationally competitive.

Hearing this, an employee in the shop area — which sells board games, collectible cards and more — pointed us toward “King of Tokyo,” a tabletop game she hadn’t yet tried but had heard good feedback about from customers.

But really, there’s no excuse to not find a game, as No Land Beyond’s 300-plus catalog has classics, buzzy new titles and everything in-between, from “Cranium” and “Battleship” to acclaimed newer entries like “7 Wonders” and “Splendor.”

“If anybody ever comes in and is curious about what to start with, somebody’s going to help them,” Cohn said.

At our table, which required a $5 per person game-playing fee, we figured out how certain dice rolls would help our adorable cartoon monsters conquer Japan’s capital. If Space Penguin was the last character standing, victory was mine and the night would be forever remembered as one of triumph and perseverance. If not, the game was overrated and never to be mentioned again.

Did I totally understand how to play? No. Was I going to nod and fake it until I figured it out? You bet.

Employee Elf Jane organizes games at the bar’s game library and retail store. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

No Land Beyond has a large drink selection at the bar. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner) No Land Beyond’s new location on North Avenue is in a former funeral parlor. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

To be fair, it’s easy to get distracted by No Land Beyond’s striking aesthetic — a casual, contemporary cocktail bar that embraces its distinctive past, from the colorful stained glass to a casket lift that now serves as a cozy booth. The space, a joy to hang out in, never feels morbid.

John Renner, owner and developer of the Parlor, said he sought a tenant that would both highlight the building’s history and draw crowds interested in more than just food and drinks. He also wanted an atmosphere where anyone could feel at home.

“No Land Beyond is an example of a place that embraces eccentricity in all its forms,” Renner said.

For those who do drink, No Land Beyond’s bar could be its secret weapon. “We’re the best cocktail bar no one’s ever heard of,” Cohn said.

The seasonal cocktail menu is the result of regular collaboration between bartenders and management, he said, like the Hierophant Green, a gin cocktail with a spicy cilantro ginger cordial, or the Stonefruit Mystic 2: Smokey Boogaloo, made with tarragon-infused mezcal and apricot liqueur.

Mark Brown and Michael Cohn, owners of No Land Beyond. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

The bar offers a mix of seasonal cocktails. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

No Land Beyond also built a kitchen to expand its menu, which is helmed by Casey Jarvis of Glizzy’s Wagyu Dogs. A knife and fork aren’t conducive to games, so the food offerings are fun pub grub with vegan options — like fried hard tots, pizzas and, naturally, hot dogs.

While No Land Beyond opened in early September, October marked notable progress: It hosted its official grand opening weekend, followed by Goat Fest, a festival with live music, drag acts and local vendors at Graffiti Alley, Station North’s famously tagged-up alleyway located behind nearby Motor House.

More events are on the way, Cohn said.

“That’s a big thing that we’re really excited about — activating Graffiti Alley and doing stuff with that outdoor space,” he said.

Now, for confession time: Back at the table, we didn’t finish “King of Tokyo,” not even close. Conversation kept getting in the way, though no one seemed to mind. Frankly, I was just grateful to forget about my phone for a spell. It felt like a win.

Patrons can check out games from the bar's game library. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

Game recommendations

There’s no getting around it — selecting a game from hundreds of options can be daunting. I asked Cohn and some board-game enthusiasts at The Banner for some picks.

‘Azul’

This visually pleasing game, played by collecting rows of colorful tiles, has quickly become a classic, Cohn said, because it’s easy but requires plenty of strategy.

‘Apiary’

He’s also been “getting a kick out of” this game about bees in space.

‘Everdell’

For those in search of a challenge, this game navigates players through a forest, where they collect resources like berries and sap to build a village. “It’s a perfect game for those who are maybe one step above ‘Risk’ or ‘Monopoly,‘” said Anne Arundel County reporter Cody Boteler.

Patrons at No Land Beyond for “Magic: The Gathering” Cube night. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

‘Betrayal at House on the Hill’

Halloween may be over, but getting spooky is a thrill all fall. Senior software engineer Cindy Ren enjoys this haunted house-themed game because its randomized board format produces a different experience every time. “It’s fun because it makes each game different right at the start,” Ren said.

‘Here to Slay’

This fantasy strategy card game with cute characters continues to win over newcomers, according to early childhood education reporter Maya Lora. “Pretty much every person I’ve ever played this game with ended up buying it afterward,” she said.