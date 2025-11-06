If resale prices for the Hippodrome Theatre’s sold-out “Phantom of the Opera” performances this weekend have you scrambling for plans, don’t worry — there are still more than enough options in Baltimore, including free and kid-friendly events.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Maryland Film Festival

The Maryland Film Festival, which began on Wednesday night at the SNF Parkway Theatre, returns with 15 state premieres, including Sunday’s “I Was Born This Way,” a documentary about Carl Bean, the late disco singer and activist from Baltimore.

Aside from screenings of short films, documentaries and features, the five-day event includes free panel discussions, the immersive video games-meets-film exhibit “CineTech” and more. A special treat: John Waters‘ “Multiple Maniacs” will screen Friday night on a rare 16-mm print. Check out my story for more on the festival.

Time: Opens 10 a.m. Thursday-Sunday

Price: $20-$50 for individual tickets; $100-$350 bundle options available

Location: SNF Parkway Theatre (5 W. North Ave.)

Read More 7 things to do in Baltimore County: Veterans Day celebrations, luck o’ the Irish and more Nov 5, 2025

Family friendly? The All Ages Shorts program, Maryland Marvels shorts and Student Shorts for Everybody! programs are family-friendly. Everything else is a case-by–case basis; use your best judgment, parents.

ARTMS

The K-Pop quintet, a spinoff act from the South Korean mega-group Loona, brings their world tour to the Lyric in support of their “Club Icarus” album.

Also at the Lyric: Stand-up comedian Desi Banks takes the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $34.40-$166.36

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

Friday, Nov. 7

Inner Harbor Ice Rink opens

A sure sign the holidays are almost here: Baltimore residents and visitors lacing up their ice skates to slide, glide and fall on the Inner Harbor Ice Rink, which will open at 3 p.m. Friday and operate daily through Jan. 19.

Friday’s grand opening party will include an appearance by Mayor Brandon Scott, along with performances by electric cellist Eyeglasses and professional youth skaters. Get there early: The first 50 attendees will skate free.

Time: 3-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Price: $12-$15

Location: Inner Harbor Amphitheater (201 E. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Hoodstock XXII

Break out the tie-dye for this annual music festival, which doubles as a fundraiser for the Maryland nonprofit Unified Community Connections. Baltimore six-piece Roses n Rust headlines the event’s concert.

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Price: $10 for kids ages 6-12; $50 general admission

Location: Baltimore Museum of Industry (1415 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Yes, kids under 6 are free.

Peabody Heights Brewery anniversary party

The brewery behind local favorites like Astrodon and Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale celebrates its 14th birthday all weekend.

The three-day party will be filled with new beers and food items, along with a stacked Baltimore music lineup featuring Arbouretum, Micah E. Wood, Super City, Landis Harry Larry and more. The energy could peak midday Saturday with early sets from veteran Baltimore DJs Karizma, DJ Meesh, Blue Angel and Kade Young.

Time: 4-10 p.m. Friday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Price: $10 single-day passes; $30 weekend pass

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Words, Wings & Wine

This event — part performance, part meal — showcases spoken-word artists. This month, Just Mike the Poet, K Love the Poet, Legs Almighty and Black Chakra will take M&T Bank Exchange’s stage.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $36

Location: M&T Bank Exchange (401 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? This one’s for adults.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Veterans Day Parade

The grand marshal of this year’s parade, which travels a mile from the Washington Monument to the War Memorial Plaza, is Janeen Birckhead, adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard. Afterward, a wreath will be laid at the Black Soldiers Memorial.

Time: Noon

Price: Free

Location: Starts at the Washington Monument (699 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Patterson Park BrewFest

Sample some beers from local producers like Monument City Brewing Co., Mystique Barrel Brewing and more while raising money for the nonprofit Friends of Patterson Park. The eighth annual fundraiser will include food trucks, local vendors and live music.

Time: Noon-4:30 p.m.

Price: $23.18 general admission; $53.07 for unlimited beer tastings

Location: Patterson Park Bull Circle (27 S. Patterson Park Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes, kids 16 and under are free.

Oyfest XII

How fast can you slurp down 24 oysters … plus a can of beer? If you like your chances, enter the oyster eating contest at Union Craft Brewing’s 12th Oyfest. The party, which will feature music from King Cole and Afternoon Delight, benefits the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Price: $11.30 general admission; $55.50 to enter the eating contest

Location: Union Craft Brewing (1700 W. 41st St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Fitness crawl

If a group workout is your kind of socializing, check out this fitness crawl that benefits Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake. Check-in begins at Patagonia in Harbor East before you head to 30-minute classes at nearby Resistance Cycle and XPF. Claim your spot fast — there are only 50 available.

Time: Noon-3 p.m.

Price: $37.64

Location: Patagonia (700 S Caroline St.)

Family friendly? All ages (and fitness levels) are welcome.

Sunday, Nov. 9

‘Rooted and Rising’

Baltimore’s Full Circle Dance Company celebrates 25 years with two performances of “Rooted and Rising.” The show, which features locals of all ages dancing alongside professionals, will include highlights from the group’s past, along with a new work titled “She Did That!”

Time: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Price: $22.50-$38.10

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Family friendly? Yes

LGBTQIA+ Improv Jam

Highwire Improv, now based in Highlandtown, hosts an inclusive improv session where attendees will learn firsthand the basics through games, exercises and scenes. While the jam is geared toward the LGBTQIA+ community, all are welcome — including those without improv experience.

Time: Noon-2 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Highwire Center (400 S. Conkling St.)

Family friendly? More for adults.