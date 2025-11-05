Over a century ago, countries across the globe celebrated the first Armistice Day to commemorate the end of War World I, aka “the war to end all wars.”

While wars tragically continue to complicate the legacy of that 20th century truce, the 11th day of the 11th month remains a time to honor our fallen soldiers on Veterans Day.

We’ve compiled a list of Baltimore County events where residents can celebrate and pay their respects and local veterans can receive services over the next week, as well as other county happenings.

Spaghetti squash

Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chef Jerry Edwards has a recipe to make use of all your leftover pumpkin decor from Halloween. Join The Manor Tavern and Chef’s Expressions for a three-course meal demonstration to learn how to make (and taste) a squash-inspired dinner, including a spaghetti squash carbonara with pork belly and a butternut squash soup. The $65 class is being held at Manor Mill at 2029 Monkton Rd. in Monkton.

Veterans Town Hall

Thursday, 1-3 p.m.

State Del. Ric Metzgar, an Essex Republican, is hosting the 10th annual Veterans Town Hall Meeting at the Ateaze Senior Center at 7401 Holabird Ave. in Dundalk. All are welcome to attend the free event where representatives from state and federal departments, plus other businesses and nonprofits, will discuss how the government shutdown is impacting VA benefits, answer questions and offer assistance for vets who qualify for their programs. For registration and more information call 410-622-5323.

Maryland Irish Festival

Friday, 6-11 p.m.; Saturday, 12-11 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Don your green and head to the Timonium Fairgrounds’ Cow Palace to celebrate the Maryland Irish Festival, featuring traditional and modern Irish music, pints of Guinness, whiskey tastings, soda bread and a céilí (pronounced kay-lee, like my name) — a traditional Irish event of music, storytelling, dancing and fellowship — at 2200 York Rd. in Timonium.

Run for the troops

Saturday, 8-11:30 a.m.

Whether you’re eager to run, walk, stroll or just cheer on participants, head to the Chesapeake Patriot 5K Run and 1K Walk in honor of Veterans Day. You can register for the Gunpowder Falls State Park event for $30 before joining runners and walkers of all age groups at 7200 Graces Quarters Rd. in Middle River.

3rd annual Veterans Day celebration

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Towson University is hosting the county’s third annual Veterans Day celebration — featuring food, activities, networking, services and an award ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — at the college’s West Village Commons along York Road in Towson.

Steve Martin’s bluegrass inspiration

Sunday, 3-5 p.m.

The New York Times calls Tony Trischka “the father of modern bluegrass,” and Steve Martin calls the banjo artist an inspiration. You can see him live at the Oldfields School’s David Niven Theater for $35. Join the jam session at 1500 Glencoe Rd. in Sparks.

Carpentry 101

Tuesday, 6-9 p.m.

Manor Mill is hosting a two-part class where participants will learn about different species of wood and eventually make their own cutting boards after discovering how to fuse pieces together and seal wood with various oils. You can sign up online for the class at 2029 Monkton Rd. in Monkton.