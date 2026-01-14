The holidays are over, BGE bills are continuing to climb and we’re all starting to feel a little restless.

This week, we’re bringing you a series of events to break your cabin fever in Baltimore County and make it through one of winter’s longest months.

Three stews, one cook

Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Manor Mill is always cooking up something. This week, quite literally, Chef Edwards is hosting a workshop to update your culinary prowess in all things related to … stews! Edwards’ class will teach you how to master seafood, meat- and veggie-based stews, those winter classics and balms for bone-chilling days. Register online and head to 2029 Monkton Road.

Artists’ meet-up

Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Love art but only capable of drawing stick figures? The Baltimore County Arts Guild does not judge! You are an artist no matter your level of expertise. Join the welcoming group at 1101 Maiden Choice Lane in Arbutus at the gallery on the second floor to paint, draw, talk shop and socialize with fellow aficionados. The one-time registration fee is $25.

Nature by campfire

Friday, 5:30-7 p.m.

Forget the chestnuts, it’s marshmallow time. And at the Irvine Nature Center, they’re hosting a campfire complete with hot cocoa while staff and guests learn how the animals around them navigate winter. Register online and join them at 11201 Garrison Forest Road in Owings Mills. The cost is $5 and free for center members.

Pathways to employment

Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Owings Mills Jewish Community Center is hosting an eight-week workshop for folks with disabilities who are seeking jobs. Space is limited, but free to those ages 16 and older, who will gain skills and confidence in a small, supportive group setting at 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave. in Owings Mills.

Swinging through the decades

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Manor Mill is hosting jazz vocalist Janet Paulsen, who will be providing modern interpretations of classic hits from movies through the decades, from the 1930s to the 1990s. Tickets are $30 and you can hear Paulsen and her music director and accompanist Anthony Pocetti and a swing band.

Pressing Strings and Driftwood

Sunday, 3-5 p.m.

A powerhouse trio from Annapolis, Pressing Strings blends blues, rock and folk. They are performing with an upstate New York folk-rock group called Driftwood at the Oldfields School in The David Niven Theater at 1500 Glencoe Road in Sparks.

Cabin Fever Monday

Monday, 10 a.m.-noon

Kids home from school? Need an outlet to expend their energy or just provide a change of scenery for you? Visit the Fire Museum of Maryland with the kiddos to enjoy playtime among the toy-sized fire engines at 1301-R York Road in Lutherville. Cost is $10 for adults, kids get in free. The museum will also host Cabin Fever Mondays on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23.