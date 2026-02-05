Frigid temperatures are still likely for this weekend in Baltimore, but at least snow is not. Progress, folks!

So let’s get out of the house for another busy weekend in the city. If you missed out on tickets for Trevor Noah at the Lyric or Creative Alliance’s annual panorama extravaganza, the Crankie Festival, fear not — we still have a Super Bowl dance party, new plays and even a book talk on polyamory.

Thursday, Feb. 5

‘Fences’

August Wilson’s 1985 play about Troy Maxson, a Negro League baseball star-turned-trash-collector in 1950s Pittsburgh, earned a Pulitzer Prize, Tony Awards and later, a critically acclaimed film adaptation starring Denzel Washington. See this new production, starring DeJeanette Horne and directed by Reginald L. Douglas, at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company through March 8.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: $25-$74

Location: Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (7 S. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 13-plus

Disney on Ice

How many times have your kids begged you to put on “Frozen” or “Encanto” for the millionth viewing? Earn some major parental points at CFG Bank Arena this weekend, where Elsa, Mirabel and other fan favorites will bring the animated movies to life, all while on skates.

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; noon and 4 p.m. Sunday

Price: $26.15-$139.15

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? You bet

Friday, Feb. 6

SPiT!

Local drag artist Hazel the Brat brings their colorful, in-your-face drag show SPiT! to Metro Baltimore, with performances by Oberon the Demon, Chapp L Moan and more.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $15.45

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? 21-plus

Saturday, Feb. 7

Let it Shine

Celebrate Black History Month at the Port Discovery Children’s Museum with hands-on art projects and STEM programs that honor Maryland’s history while looking toward its future.

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Included with admission

Location: Port Discovery Children’s Museum (35 Market Place)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Black Boys Cry’

At turns funny and confessional, this touring play by Houston’s Harold Jay Trotter explores the lifelong pursuit of Black joy through seven male characters bonded by camaraderie and all healing their own trauma.

Time: 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Price: $44.52

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Recommended for ages 13-plus.

Dilla Day Baltimore

Next week marks 20 years since hip-hop lost one of its greatest producers, James Dewitt Yancey, better known as J Dilla, who worked with Erykah Badu, Common and others. On Saturday, Codetta Bake Shop presents a daylong tribute to J Dilla, who died at 32 due to cardiac arrest, with DJ sets and live music at Lexington Market.

VIP attendees can also check out a listening session of the late producer’s inimitable “Donuts” album or learn to make beats themselves with Kariz Marcel and The Black Genius Art Show.

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

Price: $39.19-$71.21

Location: The Baltimore Room at Lexington Market (112 N. Eutaw St., second floor)

Family friendly? All ages

Cross My Heart

Baltimore’s emo/post-hardcore band Cross My Heart reunites for a headlining Ottobar show to mark 25 years of its influential album, “Temporary Contemporary.” Fellow scene vets Penfold and Joshua will open.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $32.48

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Polyamory book talk

Let’s chat about polyamory, shall we? Author Natalie Davis, who’s based in the Washington, D.C., area, discusses her new book, “Saying Yes: My Adventures in Polyamory,” with actress Mariel Penberthy at the Charles Village cafe Bird in Hand. Davis, a soccer mom and ex-lawyer, will talk about her own sexual awakening, navigating a new lifestyle with her husband and more.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Bird in Hand Coffee & Books (11 E. 33rd St.)

Family friendly? This one’s for adults.

Nepenthe Brewing Co.’s anniversary party

This week’s abrupt closure of craft beer haven The Brewer’s Art has been an all-around bummer. So consider this a reminder to support local beermakers like Hampden’s Nepenthe Brewing Co., which is hosting a seventh anniversary party on Saturday with specials, a photo booth and five brand new beers (including three collaborations).

Time: Noon-10 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Nepenthe Brewing Co. (3626 Falls Road)

Family friendly? Yes, just not the beer part.

‘Daddy: A Love Story’

This tender new play about two queer cowboys building a family in their own image explores themes of trans pregnancy and lineage with humor and poignancy. See and hear a live reading of it at the Voxel before the production takes the stage.

Time: 11 a.m.

Price: $6.15-$21.90

Location: The Voxel (9 W. 25th St.)

Family friendly? The material is for adults, though attendees can coordinate child care by emailing organizers.

Sunday, Feb. 8

Benito Bowl watch party and salsa social

No Ravens? No problem. We’re most excited about the Super Bowl’s halftime performance by Bad Bunny, recent winner of album of the year at the Grammys. Clearly, we’re not alone: Impact Hub Baltimore will host salsa dance lessons before everyone watches Bad Bunny’s set on the big screen.

For those looking for tall German-style beers and a massive screen, Guilford Hall Brewery will host a free Super Bowl party.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $23.18

Location: Impact Hub Baltimore (10 E. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Arvay Adams: ‘On This Day’

Pushed back due to snow, the opening reception for Baltimore artist Arvay Adams’ latest exhibition now takes place Sunday at Fells Point’s Winkel Gallery. Adams, a cousin of visual artist Derrick Adams, often uses pivotal historical moments and sports as starting points for his evocative paintings. The Maryland Institute College of Art alum’s exhibit runs through Feb. 28.

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Winkel Gallery (1715 Aliceanna St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

Rap-R&B hybrid crooner Don Toliver headlines CFG Bank Arena on June 2. Sahbabii, SoFaygo and Chase B will also perform. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.