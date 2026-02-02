The Brewer’s Art, the Mount Vernon brewpub and restaurant that has been an anchor of the Charles Street corridor for 30 years, closed abruptly Monday, according to employees.

Owner Volker Stewart informed employees by text message Monday that he was closing effective immediately due to financial problems, according to screenshots shared with The Banner.

“We were all just there yesterday,” said general manager Rachel Strahler. “This is crazy.”

Stewart did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to screenshots shared with The Banner, Stewart texted employees Monday morning saying, “It is with a very heavy heart that I need to inform you that Brewer’s Art will be closing its doors permanently as of today.”

“The financial strain of the last few months has worsened in recent weeks and made it impossible to continue,” he wrote. “We have run out of money. I cannot pay you, please do not come in.”

Court records show that the state placed an $85,000 lien against the brewpub in December.

The Brewer’s Art, which opened in 1996, was a favorite of locals and out-of-town visitors for its locally brewed beers — including its signature Resurrection brown ale — duck fat fries studded with rosemary and sea salt, and elevated cuisine.

The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Charles Street, featured a cozy dining room, an elegant upstairs bar and a dark and funky downstairs bar.

Talis Frouge, who had worked at The Brewer’s Art since graduating from the Maryland Institute College of Art in June, said he enjoyed the artists, musicians and creatives who worked at and patronized the restaurant.

“The three different areas attracted super-different crowds,” Frouge said, adding that although business had been a little slow, he was shocked by the news of the closure.

“No one knew it was this bad,” he said.

The basement bar at The Brewer's Art in Nov. 2025. (Kaitlin Newman/The Banner)

Strahler, whose husband also worked at The Brewer’s Art, said the restaurant employed about 20 people. She said they are devastated by both the sudden closure and the news that they will not be paid.

“Not only did we not get any heads-up,” said Strahler, “but he’s now telling all of us that we’re not getting paid this week for the past two weeks of labor.”

This story will be updated.

Banner reporters Christina Tkacik and Giacomo Bologna contributed to this story.