Some Transportation Security Administration agents who often tell you to take off your belt are now belting out holiday classics.

Travelers are responding with glee to the TSA Choir at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. And clips of the choir’s rendition of Mariah Carey’s hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” have gone viral.

In a video BWI officials shared across social media, TSA officers in Christmas garb sing the holiday classic, which is back atop the Billboard Hot 100 this week, in a food court. Passengers clap, smile, dance and cheer. The post had over 35,000 likes on Instagram by Monday night.

Performances continue this week and are part of BWI’s live holiday music lineup.

“We are pleased to offer holiday music throughout the season,” Jonathan Dean, a spokesperson for BWI, said in an email. “This is part of our commitment to enhance the travel experience for our customers.”

At many airports across the country, TSA officers are tapped to use their musical gifts to enhance the passenger experience, said Carter Langston, a spokesperson for the agency.

Some TSA employees, as part of the Honor Guard, participate in 9/11 ceremonies and services for those who have died in combat. They sometimes are tapped to sing the national anthem.

“These choirs are walking through the airport at one of the busiest times during the season, hopefully to bring a little Christmas cheer to the airport environment, which could be a stressful time for travelers,” Langston said. “I hope that those choral members really touched passengers in a meaningful way with their voices.”

Upwards of 2.3 million Marylanders are traveling this holiday season, with over 134,000 doing so by air, AAA projected. Dean said BWI is anticipating over 440,000 departing passengers over the holiday period — most of whom still have time to get in on the holiday cheer.

The “All I Want for Christmas” clip made its way to perhaps the pinnacle of virality: a mention on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Viewers are shouting out the TSA agent who gave a dazzling rendition of the song’s first verse. The woman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Those traveling through BWI this holiday season can catch the TSA Choir from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Concourse D and on Christmas Eve in the A/B Food Court and Arrivals Level.

Other local artists to catch while you head to and from your flights include singer and DJ Michael Kocher, R&B vocalist Gregory Hawkins, acoustic group SVV Duo and band Russ n’ Paul, also known as The Grey Legends.