The year of Maryland music excellence wasn’t over just yet.

Two standout homegrown artists appeared during the halftime show of the Christmas Day game of the Minnesota Vikings’ eventual 23-10 win at home over the Detroit Lions on Netflix.

Rei Ami capped off a year of pop cultural dominance when she appeared onstage Thursday with the other singing voices of “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The Germantown-raised singer and University of Maryland, College Park graduate soared to fame this year as part of Huntr/x, alongside vocalists Audrey Nuna and Ejae. The group’s “Golden” has been inescapable since debuting on Netflix in June. The earworm is nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in February and on the shortlist for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in March.

On the field stage in Minneapolis, Ami, 30, and her trio sang a glitchy, pop remix of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” carol.

They were part of a crew of cameos, such as Martha Stewart, and guest singers during “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party,” hosted by rapper Snoop Dogg. Ami returned minutes later with Huntr/x and the other performers to back up singers Andrea and his son, Matteo Bocelli, in a closing number of “White Christmas.”

Earlier in the halftime performance, Baltimore’s Timothy Fletcher got a brief moment to shine during Snoop Dogg’s medley of his own hits. Fletcher, a drummer who has appeared on MTV’s Video Music Awards and “America’s Got Talent,” was in marching band gear on the field and showed off some tricks on a drum.

He has also appeared in a similar drumline fashion this year alongside Atlanta rapper Gunna in an advertisement for Under Armour.