Hip-hop band The Roots and R&B singer Stephanie Mills will headline this year’s Artscape festival, Mayor Brandon Scott announced at City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

The 42nd edition of Artscape, Baltimore’s largest annual festival, will return to downtown May 23-24, Scott announced last month.

Last year, the event — which draws tens of thousands of attendees annually — relocated from its more spread-out footprint in Mount Vernon, Bolton Hill and the Station North Arts District to a more condensed area that included the War Memorial Plaza, and under the Jones Falls Expressway.

Some initially cried foul over the decision, while others praised the new-look Artscape. The fact that it fell on a picturesque spring weekend in 2025, and not the usual sweltering days in July, also helped.

In 2025, R&B singers Robin Thicke and Fantasia headlined the festival. Other recent headliners include the Original Wailers (2024) and Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee Wee (2023, as a replacement for Kelly Rowland). Artscape did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival’s hiatus continued in 2023 before its return in 2024.

Inclement weather canceled other high-profile performances like Nile Rodgers and CHIC, due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, in 2023, and Chaka Khan and Sheila E. in 2024. Scott and organizers previously said considerations for weather conditions played a factor in moving Artscape from July to May.

This story will be updated.