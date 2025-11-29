I have tiny figurines scattered across my apartment in Baltimore — hidden in kitchen cupboards, nestled among potted plants and resting on bookshelves. Most of these whimsical creatures have come from blind boxes.

There are Smiskis, Japanese figurines that glow in the dark, and Sonny Angels, tiny dolls designed specifically for “women in their mid-20s dealing with the stresses of adulthood‚" and others I’ve collected over the years.

Once in a while, I’ll forget about one. Seeing a weird figurine in an unexpected place brings me silly, unexpected joy.

Blind boxes are more popular than ever in the United States. The toys and collectables come in packaging that obscures exactly which version of an item the purchasers will get. Blind boxes, which originated in East Asia, have become common at major retailers, and Pop Mart’s viral Labubu made its debut in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Prices for blind boxes vary widely, but most cost around $12 to $15. You can find them in toy stores, booksellers, big retailers — and if you are not picky, some liquor stores, gas stations and gift shops have them, too.

Lilith Kerr works as a cashier at Matcha Time Gift Shop in Ellicott City, a store that sells blind boxes, and has seen the craze over collectibles— and gets it, too. They collect Smiskis and Sonny Angels, saying the collectables are “a fun little box of serotonin.”

“They’re all so adorable and cute, plus they’re perfect to gift friends,” Kerr said. “It’s a small little gesture that seems to brighten up everyone’s day.”

If you’re looking for stocking stuffers or gifts for hard-to-please teens, here are some shops that sell blind boxes.

Matcha Time Gift Shop

The owners started selling collectibles at their tea shop in Ellicott City in 2012 and eventually opened a separate store on Main Street. The store is one of the few in Maryland licensed to sell both Sonny Angels and Smiskis— and both sell out fast.

My favorite purchase: My lop ear rabbit Sonny Angel. Also, my Smiski toothbrush holder.

Address: 8034 Main St., Ellicott City

A Kapibara blind box from Matcha Time Gift Shop. (Clara Longo de Freitas/The Banner)

Lil’ thingamajigs

There are a few locations across Maryland, but the closest one to Baltimore is in Ellicott City. They usually have whatever is trending on TikTok, so it’s your best bet if you are looking for something your kid saw on social media.

It’s also where I learned about the Baby Third collection. The cashier told me it’s their most sought-after item after Labubus. The plush toy is bigger than a Labubu, though it can still work as a bag charm, and comes in a variety of different colors and styles. Their faces are also removable, so you can swap them if you have more than one doll.

I bought one and was giggly for the rest of the day. What can I say, I love a fugly doll.

My favorite purchase: Baby Third Lilly Rabbit Town. Yes, that’s the full name.

Address: 10045 Baltimore National Pike A13, Ellicott City

Atomic Books

The comic book store in Hampden has collectibles that appeal more to adults than children. I’ve seen them sell Studio Ghibli-themed figurines, tokidoki unicornos and many cats wearing silly hats, which are part of the mofusand collection.

Because I never know what they’ll be selling, this feels like an even truer blind-box experience.

My favorite purchase: My tokidoki pizza monster figurine.

Address: 3620 Falls Road, Baltimore

A Sonny Angel figurine hangs from a potted plant in the author’s home. (Clara Longo de Freitas/The Banner)

Better World Imaginarium

Once upon a time, the Catonsville toy store sold Sonny Angels, but they sold out quickly and were a hassle to order, said owner Lisa Swayhoover. Kids didn’t tend to care for them either, she said, and the store caters mainly to that demographic.

While you won’t find many blind boxes here, the store has a great selection of Smiskis. There are a few different series of the Japanese figurines available.

My favorite purchase: My Smiski “The Source” from the museum series.

Address: 924 Frederick Road, Catonsville

Major retailers

If you are looking for collectibles from American brands, you will likely have better luck at major retailers, including Target, Hot Topic and Boxlunch. Other collectibles are exclusive to certain stores, like Pop Mart.

Don’t worry, I’ve made my rounds there too. Here’s what I like to buy:

Pop Mart: I’m all about their Crybaby collection.

Target: The retail store sells Baby Third. They also have a whole aisle with blind boxes, featuring all things Disney, Littlest Pet Shop and Mini Brands collectibles.

Hot Topic and Boxlunch: They have very similar stocks, catering to teenagers and younger adults. It’s a great place to look at if you want to buy a blind box from a specific TV show or movie.

Then there’s the wild card — Five Below.

Five Below can be hit or miss when it comes to blind boxes. If you are not too picky about the quality of the collectible, this is a great store.

My favorite purchase: A Bob’s Burgers key chain from Five Below that’s on my car.