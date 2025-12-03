Two Story Chimney Ciderworks in Gaithersburg will close its doors after Dec. 21.

“We have been so blessed to be a part of this community and so many people’s lives,” Two Story said on its social media pages Tuesday. “The friendships and bonds will always be cherished. It is time we trade the early morning markets and late night tasting rooms in for time with our family.”

“Stop in before the end of the year and share some stories and memories.”

The cidery at 7115 Damascus Road sits in Montgomery County’s Agricultural Reserve. Owner Tommy Evans II and his family purchased the land in 2014, planted apple trees in 2016 and began production of hard cider in 2019, he said. He started selling at area farmers markets before building out a tasting room in 2021.

“We’ve been thinking about [closing] since the summer,” Evans told The Banner on a call Wednesday about discussions he has had with his wife, as they raise their 12-year-old and 10-month-old sons. “As we got bigger and bigger, busier and busier, it took my focus away from my family.

“It came to a point where I wondered: Am I going to run a place I’m not going to be so proud of?”

Silly Yak, too

Evans created an orchard out of heritage apple trees that had been planted on the property more than a century ago, along with modern varieties. Two Story grew seven kinds of apples that are made into traditional ciders, such as crab tree, a semisweet offering, or blended them with foraged or locally grown fruits such as pawpaw.

Customers appreciated the unique ciders as well as the collaboration with brewer Ryan Hill, who crafted and served gluten-free beers in the same tasting room under the name Silly Yak Beer in 2023.

“Really bummed as I would come in after work to have a gluten free beer that I knew was safe and delicious,” one commenter wrote on Two Story’s Facebook page.

Evans confirmed to The Banner that Silly Yak — a play on “celiac,” the condition that requires those afflicted to avoid gluten — would also cease operations after Dec. 21. “There are no plans to open or go anywhere else at this time,” he said.

Customers enjoyed ciders made with apples grown on the orchard and gluten-free beer from its partner operation, Silly Yak Beer. (Rachel Cieri Mull/The Banner)

Two Story also hosted events, including September’s Maryland Apple Harvest Cider Festival. It was also a regular home for food pop-ups such as Steeze Burger, which The Washington Post named as the best burger in the D.C. area in 2023. Steeze Burger is scheduled to serve up food Dec. 7 at Two Story at 1 p.m.

The outpouring from customers has “made it a little bit more sad,” Evans said. “Tons of regulars have been calling and messaging about how sorry and grateful they are about it.”

He said his family will probably get rid of the property that the tasting room sits on but still live around the Damascus area. Evans will maintain a smaller property with some of the original apple trees, but he said those he planted near the tasting room are only 1 to 3 years old and will disappear without care.

Evans doesn’t have anything planned for a last hurrah as of yet.

“We’re really grateful for everyone that came out,” Evans said. “Sad to close it, but onto the next stage of life.”