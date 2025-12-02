Attention, Annapolis foodies: Wonder, a dining hall that promises a wide array of options from celebrity chefs, is coming soon.

Wonder will open a food hall in January on Riva Road, near the Avalon Annapolis apartment complex and across the street from Annapolis Town Center, according to the company’s website.

The company advertises “lightning-fast” service, delivery and takeout, and the ability to order from multiple restaurants at the same time for lunch or dinner. The website does not list what types of food will be available at the Annapolis location, but other halls boast offerings ranging from Mediterranean food from Iron Chef Michael Symon to steak from Bobby Flay, and lots in between.

The idea behind Wonder makes sense, and sounds tantalizing — you’re saying a group of people with wildly different tastes or cravings could place one order without disappointing anyone? And no delivery fee? Sign me up!

The reviews for Wonder, however, are mixed. A meal from Wonder in New York City was described by Eater as “like an SNL skit,” and “so-so” at best by Grub Street. Philly Magazine points out that a monolithic, corporatized food hall like Wonder takes valuable real estate away from local restaurants.

Christina Tkacik, a food reporter for The Banner, tried some food from a new Wonder location in Baltimore. She said she “hated” it.

“Even at its best, there’s a lot lacking. Food from a restaurant comes with personality and context,” Tkacik wrote. “Everything from Wonder comes in a bag placed in a wooden cubbyhole.”

Annapolitans can try it themselves in the new year.