Technically, it’s not even a restaurant. But that didn’t stop The Wren, a pub that opened this year in Fells Point, from making it to The New York Times’ list of the 50 best restaurants in the country.

In a 150-word blurb, The Times’ chief wine critic Eric Asimov praised The Wren as a “perfect pub,” noting its well-rounded drink options and “food prepared with superb ingredients and meticulous care.” Co-owner Will Mester, using just a few induction burners and a convection oven, “produces lovely, seasonal pub fare.”

Among the rotating culinary highlights soon after The Wren opened in February were Mester’s perfect duck cassoulet featuring sausage from Ostrowski’s of Bank Street, and madeleines, baked to order and still warm from the oven. As a chef, Mester often favors offal and other lesser-appreciated cuts of meat.

Mester and co-owner Rosemary Liss could not be immediately reached to comment. The duo, together with Mester’s wife, Millie Powell, opened The Wren in the former Birds of a Feather space at 1712 Aliceanna St. Mester and Liss also own the much-lauded Le Comptoir du Vin in Station North.

The only spot in Maryland to make The list, The Wren joins other, more famous eateries like Washington, D.C.’s La’Shukran, from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Rafidi as well as Emeril Lagasse’s New Orleans restaurant.

For a small business like The Wren or Little Donna’s, which was named to the New York Times list in 2023, getting recognized by a national outlet like The Times, particularly for a list as competitive as the 50 best eateries, can bring both an influx of customers as well as immense pressure.

“The biggest challenge is just navigating that process of people who are giving you one shot,” Little Donna’s owner and chef Robbie Tutlewski said Tuesday. He initially considered turning down the The Times’ request to photograph the eatery, fearing the young restaurant wasn’t ready for national attention.

Two years later, though, Tutlewski, whose restaurant was also named by the Times as one of the best pizza places nationwide, was able to see a long-term benefit.

“The New York Times is a gift that just keeps giving,” he said. The chef is friends with Mester, Powell and Liss and said he was delighted to hear that The Wren, one of his favorite neighborhood watering holes, had been recognized.

Unlike Little Donna’s, however, The Wren doesn’t take reservations. Customers angling for one of 20 stools at the pub or inside its intimate lounge will have to do things the old-fashioned way: get in line.