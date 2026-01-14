A prime piece of Baltimore real estate is now vacant.

The Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel and its ground floor restaurant, Morton’s The Steakhouse, have both closed their doors. The eatery’s awning was bare and the hotel’s doors were locked as of this week.

Nancy Hackerman, who owns the 350-plus-room hotel at 300 S. Charles Street, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The hotel, which is attached to the Baltimore Convention Center, operated as a Marriott affiliate until last year. Its operators filed a notice last year with the Maryland Department of Labor indicating 69 employees were expected to be laid off on New Year’s Eve of 2025.

The hotel originally opened in 1985, and was previously owned by Hackerman’s father, Willard, president of Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. Recent reviews online complained of outdated decor and creaky appliances. “Room does not smell but... seems like it should,” a guest wrote last August. “The owners need to spend the money and renovate.”

In an emailed statement, Morton’s Chief Operating Officer Scott Crain attributed the steakhouse’s closure after nearly 30 years to “the natural expiration of our lease at the property.” He encouraged diners to visit Morton’s sister restaurants, The Oceanaire Seafood Room in Harbor East and McCormick & Schmick’s at the Inner Harbor.

When Morton’s opened in 1997, its arrival was hailed as a boon for downtown business. Some predicted its success or failure would hinge on the performance of the Baltimore Convention Center, which had just been renovated.

Over the past few years, however, the neighboring Convention Center has fallen into neglect. State lawmakers have considered creating a new entity that will control the facility’s future.

The demise of Morton’s is just the latest dining loss for the changing area. The Cheesecake Factory is also set to close this month after almost three decades at the Inner Harbor, while neighboring eateries like Hooter’s and Bubba Gump Shrimp have also shut their doors.

All the restaurants were located in Baltimore’s Harborplace, which is set to undergo some major shifts beginning this year. This fall, developer MCB Real Estate is scheduled to begin the $900 million demolition and reconstruction of the development.