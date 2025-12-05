The Cheesecake Factory, one of the last holdouts of Baltimore’s changing Inner Harbor, will soon serve its last dessert.

The 201 E. Pratt St. restaurant will close on Jan. 24, 2026, resulting in the loss of 115 jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice posted Thursday to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website. A manager at the location declined to comment.

The chain, synonymous with its expansive menu as well as its namesake dish, opened almost 30 years ago along Baltimore’s waterfront, attracting tourists as well as a few locals. The large-footprint eatery, which sits near the World Trade Center on the far east end of Harborplace, hung on even as fellow big name chains like Pizzeria Uno and Hooters shut their doors.

The surrounding Harborplace development is set to undergo a major overhaul courtesy of MCB Real Estate. In the meantime, several small, locally owned eateries have set up shop in what resembles an abandoned shopping mall.

Fans of the Cheesecake Factory still have a few other local outposts to get their fix: The franchise, which started in Los Angeles, still has locations inside Towson Town Center and The Mall in Columbia.