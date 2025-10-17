Cringe.

A video taken by an irate diner at G&M Restaurant in Linthicum Heights has been going viral on social media — though probably not for the reason the customer expected.

The clip was filmed by a woman confronting the eatery’s general manager about the origins of the crabmeat the restaurant uses to make its Maryland crab cakes.

The diner, who presumably has spent most of her life under a rock and has likely forgotten to read The Banner’s voluminous coverage of this subject, is indignant — no, outraged — to learn that G&M’s crabmeat comes from Venezuela, Indonesia or, as general manager Dimitri Ieromonahos informs her in the video, “the Gulf of America.”

Ieromonahos tells the customer to “take your food and fuck off kindly,” but in an interview at the restaurant Thursday, he said the woman videoing refused to leave until police arrived. Anne Arundel County Police did not immediately confirm the incident.

The interaction took place two months ago, Ieromonahos said, but the video resurfaced this week when it made the rounds on Reddit‘s “TikTokCringe” page. There, it has more than 4,000 comments, almost universally siding with Ieromonahos and the restaurant.

“This woman must be pretty ignorant,” wrote one. “Many places in Maryland sell crab from Louisiana and elsewhere. As long as the shop is transparent about that (on labels) what’s the issue?”

“Imagine Karen ordering a Denver omelette,” said another Reddit commenter, one of several to use the popular slang for a woman demonstrating “let me speak to your manager” energy.

So yes, “Karen,” your Maryland crab cakes are almost certainly made with crabmeat from Venezuela, Indonesia or Vietnam, some of the top sources for imported crabmeat.

Most whole crabs sold in Maryland are from Louisiana. And, in a blind taste test of steamed crabs this year, exactly zero Baltimore Banner staff members could tell which crabs were local.

Some local restaurants have turned to crab alternatives. This week, beloved Asian fusion chain Ekiben unveiled its newest menu item, a crab rangoon eggroll — made with imitation crab imported from Japan.

Imitation crab “holds a very special place in my heart,” said Ekiben co-owner Steve Chu, calling the dish a tribute to the Chinese American restaurants he grew up with, including his father’s own Pikesville eatery, Jumbo Seafood. “I’ve had a lot of crab rangoons made with real crabmeat, and nine times out of 10, they fall pretty flat.”

Perhaps we should go easy on our crabby “Karen.” After all, none other than celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay seems to have misconceptions about where the crab for Maryland crab cakes comes from. On a reality TV show that aired this summer, he blasted the owners of a Havre de Grace restaurant for the same issue.

“This restaurant is sat on the water, but we get crabmeat from Vietnam and China?” Ramsay said in an episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service.” “How sad is that?”