If falling down TikTok rabbit holes was a sport, I’d be an Olympian.

Not only will you find me crying over strangers on the app, but I also come across good local food recommendations.

A few weeks ago, I was doomscrolling and paused at the sight of a greasy smashburger with grilled onions and a house sauce. These ingredients immediately make me think about my first burger love, In-N-Out Burger. I was even more intrigued when the woman in the video compared a place I hadn’t heard of, 7th Street Burger, to my mecca of burgers. Late last year, the chain set up shop in the 2400 block of Boston Street.

I had to investigate: Is there really an In-N-Out doppelganger in Canton?

The restaurant 7th Street Burger was created by two buddies and originated in New York City, according to its website.

I was born in Baltimore but grew up in Los Angeles, which is why I frequented In-N-Out. There was one up the street from my high school in the San Fernando Valley. Sadly, when I made the move back to the East Coast a decade ago, I left my beloved burger spot behind. The chain does not reach east of Texas.

I can’t say I’ve been clamoring for a replacement; I don’t think such a thing exists.

A couple of my favorite Baltimore burger places are Dylan’s Oyster Cellar in Hampden and On The Hill Cafe in Bolton Hill. I leave the grilling for the beef instead of interrogating people about their favorite burger. More often than not, it can’t compare to In-N-Out anyway.

My In-N-Out order usually rolls right off the tongue: a double-double with whole (never diced!) grilled and raw onions, no lettuce, extra sauce and light tomatoes. Yes, I am an onion aficionado.

I also get an order of animal-style fries, a fan favorite on their not-so-secret menu. It comes with their fresh-cut fries (many people have strong opinions about these) blanketed with yellow cheese, topped with their house sauce and diced grilled onions. And to drink, I’m usually getting a pink lemonade or a vanilla shake.

I was curious if I could get anything similar at 7th Street Burger.

7th Street Burger opened its Boston Street location in Canton late last year. (Jasmine Vaughn-Hall/The Banner)

I strolled into the Canton location on a Wednesday afternoon and ordered the double cheeseburger with a side of their house sauce. The nice person who took my order also gave me two extra sides of the ghost pepper house sauce.

The aroma of grilled onions snuck out of the bag, and it brought me back to walking into an In-N-Out Burger. 7th Street Burger doesn’t have Animal Style Fries, but their loaded fries — thicker-cut fries topped with a patty, house sauce and grilled onions — seemed like their own iteration.

I personally give In-N-Out Burger a 9.5 out of 10 rating, but that’s based partly on environment and vibes. The chain has mostly kept the same menu since budding in Baldwin Park, California, in the 1940s. The decor makes me feel like I’ve taken a few steps back in time. There’s always friendly staff and they wear iconic white uniforms with red aprons and paper hats. I also adore the slanted palm trees in their logo.

Here in Baltimore, 7th Street Burger has more of an industrial and modern feel.

I appreciated the simplicity of the menu at 7th Street Burger — reminiscent of In-N-Out. Kea Avery, a local health care recruiter, also noticed that.

“If you want a Krabby Patty, this ain’t it,” said Avery, referencing the popular burger dressed with lettuce and tomatoes in the “SpongeBob SquarePants” television series. Tomatoes and lettuce aren’t an option at 7th Street.

The double cheeseburger at 7th Street was good, but wasn’t a twin of In-N-Out. I don’t normally like pickles on a burger, but I enjoyed them on theirs.

Avery, who also makes content about food spots to try, made her way to 7th Street Burger because one of her favorite artists, Bad Bunny, boasted about it.

She said she can understand why people would make the comparison between the two spots, but 7th Street burgers “stand on their own.”

I’d have to say I agree with Nicolas Sevilla, a middle school math teacher in Montgomery County who documents his food experiences on TikTok.

He’s had In-N-Out before and, when it comes to the Animal Style Fry concept, believes that chain and 7th Street are similar but the overall flavor profiles are different. For example, the tangy and bright house sauce at 7th Street, which looks similar to In-N-Out’s, stood out to him. In-N-Out has more of a Thousand Island-style dressing sauce, he said.

All in all, I do think 7th Street is a burger spot worth visiting in Canton. I’d give it an 8 out of 10 rating.

Would I say it’s an In-N-Out doppelganger? No. But that’s more than OK.