It’s been that kind of year.

Micky’s Joint announced that it will be closed for an indeterminate time following “a literal dumpster fire” Thursday night that spread to the bar and live music venue at 5402 Harford Road.

Owner Krista Cushman could not immediately be reached for comment, but described in vivid detail the aftermath of the blaze. “The ceiling was raining, muck everywhere,” she wrote in a Facebook post Friday morning.

The lights were off Friday late afternoon at Micky’s. A yellow “closed” notice from the city’s health department is taped to the door, displayed above a list of specials and a calendar of planned December events that will likely not take place.

A spokesman for the city’s fire department said its Fire Investigation Bureau and the arson unit of the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire, which started around 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Harford Road. Two neighboring businesses were also closed due to the fire, including Lakein’s Jewelers, which opened in 1913.

According to a post from Cushman that night, someone walking by saw the flames and called 911, alerting the jewelers. Micky’s staff was able to unplug all equipment and exit the building safely. No injuries were reported, but the damage to the property was extensive. “The Joint is in bad shape, folks,” Cushman wrote.

The bar at 5402 Harford Road was previously home to the pizza spot Char’d City, and Clementine before that. But in just a few years, Cushman turned Micky’s Joint into a beloved destination for the surrounding Hamilton-Lauraville community, said Nicole Evanshaw, who co-owns the nearby Silver Queen Cafe.

“It’s just a wonderful little cozy place,” Evanshaw said, noting that it was the first place she and her husband went after a recent memorial service for their sister-in-law. “It’s just a place that feels like home.”

On Facebook, Cushman shared a GoFundMe created by a Micky’s Joint customer to help support staff while the bar is shuttered. In less than 24 hours, more than $10,000 of a $16,000 goal was raised.

Micky’s Joint at 5402 Harford Road is closed. (Christina Tkacik/The Banner)

Evanshaw said Cushman’s sharing of the donation page was a typical move for the Micky’s owner. “She’s not worried about her loss right now — she’s worried about people who just lost their jobs through no fault of their own right before the holiday season.”