Chaps Pit Beef, an iconic Baltimore restaurant known for its pit beef sandwiches, will be closed for several days due to a single-alarm fire.

The pit beef business, located at 720 Mapleton Ave. in the Pulaski Industrial Area, said in a social media post that it would be closed Monday and Tuesday due to fire-related damage. “Thankfully, no one was injured!” reads the post.

Bob Creager, the owner of Chaps Pit Beef, said the restaurant will likely be closed through Thursday. The fire started in the exhaust system, he said. Creager hopes to reopen on Friday, but said it will depend on how long it takes to fix the damage.

“It’s a real bummer,” he said. “Anytime we’re closed, I get freaked out.”

Firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of Mapleton Avenue around 6:58 p.m. on Monday, said Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson John Marsh. The small interior fire was quickly distinguished, Marsh said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The restaurant, which started as a shack in the parking lot of a strip club in 1987, was featured on Guy Fieri’s Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2008. “He told me, ‘Don’t you dare change anything,’” Creager recalled in 2023, the year Chaps Pit Beef moved into a new building in the same parking lot.

The restaurant also has locations in Aberdeen and Glen Burnie.

This is the second restaurant in Baltimore to close due to a store fire this month. La Cuchara shut down for the foreseeable future on Jan. 6 after a hood system fire.