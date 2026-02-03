Hours before The Brewer’s Art’s owner texted employees Monday to say he was permanently closing, the brewpub’s landlord filed suit for more than $64,000 in rent and utilities.

The Brewer’s Art, which had served locally brewed beers and upscale bar food in an elegant Mount Vernon building for 30 years, owes $26,839 in rent and $37,560 in utilities, according to a suit filed Monday in state district court in Baltimore by landlord BendixHQ LLC.

Separately, a lien filed by the state comptroller in Baltimore City Circuit Court on December 12 accused The Brewer’s Art of owing $70,640 in sales tax and $14,408 in interest and penalties.

Volker Stewart, the owner of The Brewer’s Art, as well as BendixHQ, have not responded to requests for comment.

Stewart sent text messages to brewpub employees Monday morning saying that “with a very heavy heart that I need to inform you that Brewer’s Art will be closing its doors permanently as of today,” according to screenshots shared with The Banner.

“The financial strain of the last few months has worsened in recent weeks and made it impossible to continue,” he wrote. “We have run out of money. I cannot pay you, please do not come in.”

Employees were shocked by the sudden closure and said they were disturbed to learn that they would not be receiving their final paychecks.

Rachel Strahler, who had been The Brewer’s Art’s general manager, said Tuesday that Stewart had told her to look for a letter regarding a share of any possible bankruptcy settlement. He also said that some employees would be receiving back tips, Strahler said.

Scores of former customers took to social media to reminisce about the pleasures of drinking The Brewer’s Art’s unique beers in its dark and cozy basement and elegant upstairs bar and dining room.

“I am UNWELL over this. End of an era. Truly,” one patron wrote on The Banner’s Instagram post about the closure.

“Gonna miss the downstairs vibes, burger, fries, mac n cheese and all the unique people who strolled in,” wrote another.

Caroline Sisson, president of the Brewers Association of Maryland, wrote in an email that the closure of The Brewer’s Art was “truly saddening.”

“They have been an important part of Baltimore’s craft beer community for decades,” she wrote. “We wish the entire Brewer’s Art team the very best as they navigate this transition and move forward.”

Sission noted that the craft beer industry was facing myriad challenges and exhorted fans to support local breweries.

Steve Jones, who had been the head brewer for The Brewer’s Art, did not respond to several requests for comment, but wrote an Instagram post on Monday night defending Stewart, whom he described as “the most compassionate, caring and mindful boss that I have known in my 32 years in the brewing industry.”

“I am unemployed today, and I am scared for my future but I don’t hold an individual to blame,” Jones wrote. “Blame the economy, the spiraling costs of running a business, the changes of the consumers’ habits but do not blame a man who has poured his heart and soul into building a business and who has lost it after 30 years of hard work.”

Baltimore Banner reporters Justin Fenton and Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this report.