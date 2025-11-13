Atlas Restaurant Group is bringing a new, exclusive social club to Baltimore next summer.

The members-only Rosewater Supper Club at 1425 Aliceanna St. will be housed within the historic E.J. Codd Co. building that is also home to Atlas’ headquarters and retailers Brilliant Earth and Patagonia. In a Thursday press release, the restaurant group described its latest concept as a space “designed to embody sophistication, connection with like-minded individuals and personalized hospitality.”

Atlas founder Alex Smith said in a statement that Rosewater fills a void in Baltimore’s market where people can connect and enjoy a “highly curated level of hospitality and entertainment.”

As restaurants face rising costs and slimmer margins across the country, Atlas spokeswoman Erin Black said more private social and supper clubs are emerging. “We want to be the first to introduce this experience to the Baltimore region,” she said, adding that the group believes Rosewater will draw more people downtown and boost dining traffic.

The Fells Point venue is exclusive due to the social club’s limited capacity, but Black said the hospitality group aimed to make it affordable — “less than a typical monthly gym membership.”

The first 100 applicants that are accepted to Rosewater will receive a discounted initiation fee of $500, with $75 monthly dues. A general membership is $1,500, also with a $75 monthly fee.

The design of Rosewater’s space will be inspired by nature and flowers with “velvety shadows” and “rose-colored hues,” resembling a style popularized in Paris in the late 1800s. It will include a billiards room, lounge areas, a golf simulator and nooks for socializing or coworking.

Members will also receive priority reservations when visiting other Atlas properties, the company said.

A rotating set of chefs will collaborate on Rosewater menus alongside the company’s corporate chef, Aaron Taylor. Lunch and dinner will be served throughout the week and late-night entertainment will be available on weekends, including DJs and other social events.

Customers can expect a beverage program and cocktail menu, with service from two bars located inside the venue: one at the center of the club and a second, more tucked-away and secluded.