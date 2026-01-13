If you like an elaborate coffee order and love a drive-thru, this is your lucky day. 7 Brew, a popular drive-thru coffee chain known for its customizable drinks, opened its first location in Maryland.

The coffee stand had its grand opening ceremony in Abingdon on Thursday. Also serving energy drinks, smoothies, sodas and teas, 7 Brew offers more than 20,000 beverage combinations, according to a news release. People can adjust the sweetness of their drinks, choose milk alternatives and add toppings and drizzles.

The Arkansas coffee chain started in 2017 with a lineup of flavorful coffee drinks now known as the “7 Originals.” The chain has grown to more than 600 locations across the U.S., according to the company’s website, with many in Texas and Arkansas.

If you are easily overwhelmed, 7 Brew also offers classic coffee shop drinks, though some of them still come with a twist. Among the classics are the creme brulee latte, funnel cake macchiato, cupcake cappuccino and brunette cold brew.

Drink prices generally range between $6 to $10. The coffee stand in Abingdon is located at 2912 Emmorton Road.

At its grand opening last week, the chain presented a $2,000 check to the Harford Community Action Agency, an organization that provides housing, food and energy aid to local families in need.

“We are thrilled to share all that 7 Brew has to offer with the Abingdon community,” Brooke Schnorr, chief operating officer of 7BC Maryland, said in a news release, adding that the company is committed to “cultivating kindness.”

The coffee chain has donated more than $1.3 million to organizations nationwide, according to their website.

A second 7 Brew location in Cambridge in Dorchester County is set to open on Jan. 26, according to the company’s social media. The stand in Cambridge will be giving free small drinks on Jan. 23-25.