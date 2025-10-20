MD Foodie Boyz, a food podcast hosted by four teenage boys in Harford County, made their debut on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend — sort of.

The late-night show, which had singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter as host and musical guest on Saturday, did a sketch dubbed “Snack Homiez” that appeared to draw inspiration from the teens’ podcast. Carpenter, along with SNL’s Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline and Veronika Slowikowska, dressed up as teen boys, complete with shaggy hair, hoodies and Gen Alpha slang.

SNL writers didn’t stray far from the source material. In the skit, the tweens discuss “never having a vegetable low-key,” rated Halloween candies “fire” and said vegetables are “cooked” and “chopped.” (For the older generations, both words mean something the kids don’t like.)

The four Maryland boys — Jackson, Ryan, Peyton and Emmet, who range from 13 to 14 years old — have been friends for years, according to an interview they did with User Mag earlier this year. They started the podcast, where they review everything from pizza to school lunches, about a year ago as eighth graders. Ryan’s 19-year-old brother posted a clip where the boys are discussing celery last November on Instagram — and the video got more than 5 million views.

The MD Foodie Boyz are part of an emerging trend where teens and tweens are starting their own podcasts, according to The Cut. The crew made it to Dave Portnoy’s YouTube show, “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” and had rapper Lil Yachty as a guest on their show. Their podcast has more than 273,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2.2 million likes on TikTok.

MD Foodie Boyz posted a reel comparing the sketch to their podcast on social media.

“This looks really familiar,” the account said in a comment on SNL’s page. “Let’s get @sabrinacarpenter on the real thing.”

MD Foodie Boyz didn’t immediately respond to request for comment, as they’re likely in school.