Two Marylanders will compete in the tournament of champions on “Jeopardy!” this week, including a Baltimore trivia host who upset a two-week champion on his first appearance.

Jonathan Hugendubler, an adjunct professor and trivia host based in Baltimore, returns to “Jeopardy!” Thursday night. Now in his third appearance on America’s favorite quiz show, his goal this time around was to have more fun.

“As much as possible … I practiced being more relaxed,” Hugendubler said.

A big barrier Hugendubler sought to overcome on his second appearance was being quick on the buzzer. Although it may seem counterintuitive, he said, the less tense he was, the quicker he became.

Additionally, being back and seeing familiar faces relaxes him — even if it means competing against other winners. Hugendubler said the champions bonded outside of filming and maintained a group chat after their show appearance.

“Everyone’s good, and sometimes it comes down to just where the ball bounces that day,” he said. “There’s mutual respect.”

The tournament of champions on “Jeopardy!” brings together 15 winners from the previous season who compete for a $250,000 grand prize.

Hugendubler learned the week before Halloween that he’d be filming the first week of November for the tournament. He dedicated two to three hours per day to studying, and his main areas for improvement were science and wordplay.

This took place amid the academic semester. Hugendubler teaches music theory at Carroll Community College and McDaniel College, and creative music technology at Towson University. Teaching is an asset to him in competition — even if his students find it a nuisance to have their syllabus interrupted.

“When I’m teaching, I’m also thinking while also talking, and that’s something that I’ve found to be surprisingly helpful,” he said.

Last July, dozens of people filled the local Baltimore watering hole The Brass Tap, where Hugendubler hosts trivia nights, to watch him compete. That time, Hugendubler walked away with $23,601 and the champion title, having dethroned another contestant from a two-week reign.

Hugendubler returned for Season 42 in September, but was ousted, accruing $63,601 total in winnings. Though a few supporters filed into the Mid-Town Belvedere pub to watch and support Hugendubler, he didn’t have an official watch party.

“I didn’t throw a party when I lost,” he said. “This time, if and when I lose, I’ll have a party anyway.”

Both The Brass Tap and McDaniel College are hosting watch parties in support of Hugendubler.

Other Marylanders who’ve competed in “Jeopardy!” recently are James Corson, a Frederick-based nuclear engineer who won in March, and Melanie Hirsch, an attorney who lives in Silver Spring. Corson will compete in this year’s tournament of champions on Friday.

This article will be updated.