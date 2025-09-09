Jonathan Hugendubler, the most recent “Jeopardy!” champion and a fixture in Baltimore trivia, holds onto the title in the start of season 42.

After winning another $40,000 on Monday night’s episode, he returns to America’s favorite quiz show Tuesday with a total of $63,601 in winnings.

Hugendubler said he’s been a daily “Jeopardy!” watcher since 2014 and having the opportunity to be on the show and meet host Ken Jennings lived up to his expectations. Winning was a bonus, and returning to Los Angeles for nearly 10-hour-day tapings as the reigning champ came with pressure, Hugendubler said.

“I felt a little pressure and, weirdly enough … people had already seen the episode and knew who I was,” he said. “It was just this nervousness.”

In the season 41 finale in July, Hugendubler defeated super champion Scott Ricardi’s more than two-week reign. He won $23,601.

Hugenbudler said he intensified his training for his second go, including buzzer preparation with a tester and focusing on his weaker subjects, such as television, movies and pop culture.

Originally from central Pennsylvania, Hugendubler now lives in Baltimore and is a trivia host for the Brass Tap and two pizza spots through Charm City Entertainment. He’s also an adjunct professor and lecturer at Carroll Community College, McDaniel College and Towson University.

The Brass Tap Baltimore has been hosting weekly trivia since opening their doors in 2017, general manager and owner Barry Lowenthal, said. It’s suitable for their Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood, he said.

But what makes trivia a success is a structured game and a good host, Lowenthal said. And, for about three years, Hugendubler’s presence as a host has been a big part of their trivia night.

“He takes the game seriously, and he’s professional. He keeps it challenging, but he’s also fun,” Lowenthal said. “Everybody just has a good time being around him.”

The Brass Tap Baltimore hosted watch parties for Hugendubler’s “Jeopardy!” debut and the season 42 opener. His appearance — and winning — has been a great source of pride for the places he works, where people said they’d be cheering him on Tuesday night.

And his co-workers at Carroll Community College are also showing him support.

“At Carroll, we celebrate learning in all its forms, and Jonathan Hugendubler’s success on Jeopardy! is a shining example of intellectual curiosity and perseverance,” Rosalie Mince, the president of Carroll Community College, said in an email. “His accomplishments as a two-time champion—and now a returning contestant—are a source of immense pride for our college community.”

Hugendubler is grateful for the support Baltimore, the city he calls home, has given him. Last month, he was married at St. Ignatius in Mount Vernon. Hopefully, he said, he can use the ”Jeopardy!” money to buy a home in Charm City.