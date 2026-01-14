A fixture in Baltimore trivia will advance to the quarterfinals of the Tournament of Champions on “Jeopardy!” after a landslide victory Tuesday night that won him $40,000.

Jonathan Hugendubler worked the room — or bar — at The Brass Tap Baltimore, which was filled with his family, friends, trivia league members and others. About 50 people filed into the watering hole, mostly for Hugendubler. The man who usually hosts a trivia night on Wednesdays will yet again be on the big screen as the competitor in America’s favorite quiz show.

Bargoers booed other contestants as they were introduced and cheered for Hugendubler when he appeared on the screen. He finished the first round in the lead with $6,800, drawing applause from those attending his watch party.

Hugendubler cemented his win in the second round by, as host Ken Jennings said, “putting the ‘double’ in Hugendubler.” Hugnedubler hit two Daily Doubles, ending the round with $30,600, far ahead of the second-place contestant’s roughly $13,000.

Now for the Final “Jeopardy!” clue.

Category: New Testament Greek.

“A famous passage in Matthews 6 refers to Kleptai, meaning them.”

Hugendubler was the only contestant to guess the correct answer: thief. Waging absolutely nothing, the Baltimorean walked away with a guaranteed spot on this Thursday’s show in the quarterfinals.

Hugendubler became a “Jeopardy!” champion last July, upsetting a two-week champion in his first game. He played two more games before being ousted, walking away with $63,601 total in winnings.

The trivia host and adjunct lecturer returned to “Jeopardy!” on Jan. 8 for the Tournament of Champions, winning $10,000 in a Final “Jeopardy!” on the topic of biblical art. His appearance preceded that of James Corson, a Frederick-based nuclear engineer.

Corson first appeared on the show in March, winning two games and finishing in second place for his third, earning $73,800 total in winnings. Last Friday, though, he wagered all $11,000 he had in the Tournament of Champions’ game in a Final “Jeopardy!” on notable Americans. He misspelled the person’s name, ending with $0 and being eliminated from the game.

Those at The Brass Tap Baltimore Tuesday gave Hugendubler a standing ovation of sorts after a knockout performance. Amidst high-fives, claps, shouting and hugging, some said they’d be in the same spot to watch him on Thursday, something Hugendubler is grateful for.

“I knew this was one of the best games I ever played and, just to share it with everyone here is just amazing,” Hugendubler said.