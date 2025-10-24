The Baltimore Museum of Art is set to receive more than $10 million — the single largest gift in its 110-year history — from philanthropists Amy and Marc Meadows, the institution announced Friday.

The promised gift from the Meadows’ Stoneridge Foundation will be used solely for arts education at the museum.

The newly established Amy and Marc Meadows Education Endowment will “progressively distribute funds” toward specific educational initiatives until the entire gift, plus interest, has been allocated, according to a press release from BMA.

The initiatives include transportation for organized public school trips, keeping Sundays free for families, an internship program for teaching apprentices in museum education and adding more positions for museum educators. There will also be a speaker series for adults focused on the future of museums and a two-year pass for participants of the BMA’s “Close Encounters” program, which allows free attendance to certain family, caregiver and friend networks.

“The phrase ‘art patrons’ does not begin to describe the passion, intellectual rigor, and peerless insights that Amy and Marc have shared with me over the many years of our friendship,” said BMA Director Asma Naeem in a press release. “With the Amy and Marc Meadows Education Endowment, the BMA will give Baltimore and our communities the resources they deserve: a thoughtful range of programs and opportunities for students, families and caregivers, and lifelong learners.”