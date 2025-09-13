The Ravens are running back the clock Sunday for their home opener against the Cleveland Browns, marking the start of Year 30 in black and purple with a visit from their former selves — including Super Bowl 47 MVP Joe Flacco at the helm of the visiting side.

The team is marking the anniversary with a flyover, special 30th-year giveaways at M&T Bank Stadium and a celebration with some of the franchise’s most decorated players.

You don’t want to be late for the 1 p.m. kickoff. Plan ahead because the clock continues to run when you’re stuck in traffic or waiting for the bus — and you don’t get any timeouts.

Public transit options

Baltimore’s light rail is going on nearly two weeks of disruption due to a massive building fire on Howard Street.

Crews with the Maryland Transit Administration took down overhead catenary wire that powers the trains so firefighters and demolition crews can operate within the affected area.

The result is a multistop gap in the north-south line, smack in the middle of it. It could still be another week until the train is rolling along Howard Street again. The MTA has set up shuttle buses between North Avenue and Camden Yards in the interim.

But trains are still chugging along both sides of the gap. MTA officials are warning there are fewer trains on the south side of the line, so expect less frequent trips if picking one up at Glen Burnie or Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Riders who hop on at Hunt Valley or farther south will have to get off at North Avenue and take a shuttle bus to Camden Yards.

The MTA will also run express buses from Glen Burnie/Cromwell and the Timonium Fairgrounds stations to Camden Yards starting at 10:30 a.m. The buses will be available after the game.

The Metro subway is another rail option — the walk from Charles Center to the stadium (roughly 1.2 miles, according to Google Maps) is more of a hike than the light rail, but the trains move faster.

If you are used to using the light rail as a park-and-ride on game day, consider driving to Owings Mills or another Northwest Baltimore/Baltimore County stop to take the subway instead.

Plenty of buses have stops near M&T Bank Stadium, including the CityLink Navy, Yellow and Brown, as well as LocalLink 51, 54, 73, 76 and 94. The free Charm City Circulator Purple and Orange routes also operate in the area.

For any transit trip, consider downloading and checking the Transit mobile app for real-time vehicle tracking and schedule updates. The recent MTA cyberattack made some vehicle tracking through the app unavailable or inaccurate, but observations Saturday of certain bus routes in the app show the tracking issue may be resolved.

Road closures

Gotta drive? Too bad.

If you’re coming down Interstate 83 from Northern Baltimore County, keep in mind the left lane will be closed from the city/county line to Fayette Street for cleaning and repairs until 2 p.m. Allow extra time.

The following road and lane closures will be in effect from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. for the Baltimore Farmers’ Market:

Holliday Street closed from East Pleasant Street to East Saratoga Street

Pleasant Street closed at Holliday Street

Hillen Street center lane closed between Front Street and Fallsway

At 10 a.m., a host of road closures and changing traffic patterns go into effect in the vicinity of the stadium, so best to avoid getting too close.

Other ways to get there

If you live close but don’t want to take the bus or walk, consider a two-wheel option.

Lime and Spin have scooters and e-bikes all over town just waiting for you to hop on. Lime vehicles can be unlocked through the Uber app, and Spin through the Lyft app — just bring a helmet and be respectful of pedestrians, especially in the jampacked Ravens’ Walk.

If you have your own bike, the stadium has a couple of racks you can lock up to right outside the gate. Compared to Camden Yards during O’s games and its bike racks locked to the brim with two-wheelers, the racks at M&T are woefully underutilized — you are basically guaranteed a spot.

Take it from your local transportation reporter (and die-hard Ravens fan) — it’s the best way to get to the game.