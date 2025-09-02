The Baltimore City Fire Department is battling a five-alarm fire downtown, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

There is a fire in a four story vacant building in the 200 block of W. Fayette Street, fire officials said. The fire is extending into other vacant buildings that are connected to it.

The fire, in a building near the intersection of North Howard Street and West Fayette Street, was first reported around 3 p.m.

People who said they worked along West Fayette and North Howard streets said they recalled hearing something that sounded like LEGO bricks falling and seeing black smoke billowing from an abandoned building earlier the day. Within minutes, they said, emergency vehicles crowded outside to tend to the growing fire.

The Baltimore Light Rail is shut down between Camden Station and North Avenue because of the fire, the Maryland Transit Administration said.

In videos of the fire posted online, gray smoke could be seen billowing out of the roof and windows of the building as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

This is a developing story.