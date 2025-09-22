Baltimore’s Light Rail returned to full service Monday, almost three weeks after a massive building fire impacted its operations along Howard Street.

The north-south line has continued running on either side of the affected area since a five-alarm fire blazed through multiple vacant buildings Sept. 2. The Maryland Transit Administration ran shuttle buses to fill the gap between the North Avenue and Camden Yards stations.

MTA crews had to take down the catenary wire that powers the trains around the affected area so firefighters and demolition workers could work safely. Crews rehung the wire over the weekend and trains took to Howard Street again Monday morning.

Full light rail service is back just in time for World Car-Free Day, which the MTA is marking Monday by offering free rides on its entire system.

“By choosing to ride transit you are helping to improve our environment by reducing emissions while at the same time decongesting our roadways,” MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said in a news release.

World Car-Free Day serves as a global nudge to motorists to try greener transportation options, like public transit, walking or biking.

It also coincides with a Monday night NFL showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium. Though plenty of commuters and students rely on the light rail daily, ridership always surges for Ravens and Orioles games.

The last time the Motor City team came to Baltimore, their engine sputtered. What better way to mark their return than heading to the stadium on a free train?