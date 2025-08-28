It’s Labor Day weekend, which for many Marylanders is the last opportunity to travel before summer ends and school starts.

Here’s what you should know if you are going on a trip or will be driving.

Allow extra time to get to your destination

The Maryland Transportation Authority expects more than 345,000 cars to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge starting this Friday through Monday.

If you are planning to head to the Eastern Shore over the bridge, here are the best times to travel, according to the MDTA:

Before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m. on Monday

Authorities will also implement two-way operations, weather permitting, to help prevent gridlock at the bridge. There will also be lane signals for travel lanes before, on and after the bridge.

The rule of thumb is to hit the road before lunchtime — the earlier, the better — and avoid driving in the afternoon or early evening, according to a AAA news release.

The worst times to travel by car are from noon-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, noon-5 p.m. on Sunday and from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, according to AAA.

Train schedules and road closures

Most public transit will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, including local buses, the Metro subway and the light rail. There will be no MARC train or commuter bus service, except for the #201 route, which will be on a weekend schedule.

There will be several traffic modifications in Baltimore due to weekend activities, including the Altra Charles Street 12 Footrace, a Billie Holiday Music and Arts Festival and repair and cleaning work.

The race will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, starting at Kenilworth Drive in Towson and ending between the stadiums at the Camden Yards Sports Complex. One lane of traffic will be closed off along the race route, which goes through downtown. Temporary traffic stops may cause delays.

Here are other closures happening this weekend:

MD 295 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed from Hamburg Street to the city/county line from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The North Avenue ramp along I-83 will be closed from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

West Lafayette Avenue will be closed from Pennsylvania Avenue to Division Street from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday

North Warwick Avenue will be closed from Lanvale Street to Arunah Avenue from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

There will also be temporary lane closures around CFG Bank Arena on Sunday evening, starting at 7 p.m. The following lanes will be closed: