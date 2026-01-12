A fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Howard County closed lanes in both directions during the Monday morning rush hour, according to state officials.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-95 southbound in Elkridge near exit 43 to Maryland Route 100, a major east-west highway to Ellicott City and Glen Burnie. Lanes on northbound I-95 reopened a little before 9 a.m., while several southbound lanes remained closed.

A dump truck crashed into the rear of a parked tractor-trailer on southbound I-95, according to Maryland State Police. It’s not clear at this time why the truck crashed.

The driver of the dump truck was pronounced dead on scene, said state police. The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Maryland State Highway Administration told drivers to expect delays and urged them to use US 1, US 29 and MD-295 as alternate routes.