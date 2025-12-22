The Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport suspended security checkpoints temporarily Monday morning due to a law enforcement investigation.

Screening at security checkpoints A, B and C were briefly suspended after 8 a.m. “due to a law enforcement investigation,” the airport said in a post on social media. Screenings resumed after law enforcement gave the all-clear.

BWI officials and the Transportation Security Administration didn’t immediately respond to requests for more information on the investigation.

Hundreds of domestic and international flights come and go from BWI every day, and about 27 million passengers travel through the airport each year. The pause comes amid the busy holiday travel season, which can already cause longer lines and wait times.

